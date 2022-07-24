Dream comes true for Majella

BANDON woman, Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin has been awarded chartership status from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) in recognition of her expertise and experience in the property industry.

Majella is the first female-chartered estate agent in West Cork.

‘I successfully achieved chartership status at the end of October 2021 but our graduation and official event took place in Dublin in recent weeks. It was one of the proudest moments of my life. However, it was bittersweet as the guest I had invited to my graduation was my dad who passed away in the end of April. Dad introduced me to the property profession and from a very young age I knew it was for me,’ said Majella.

What’s different about chartered agents is that they are members of the Society of Chartered Surveyors and Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, which provides access to a network of professionals across the entire lifecycle of the built environment.

‘Since becoming chartered new doors have opened for the business. I have also decided to bring more information to my clients in the form of property clinics. DNG Galvin have expanded their client base and now specialise in valuations for court proceedings, family law, matrimonial disputes,’ added Majella.

‘It was always my dream to be chartered. The journey wasn’t easy but it was so well worth it.’

Majella was also elected chair of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (southern region).

After graduating in Dublin, she travelled to Baltimore to attend the Network Ireland West Cork business awards where she scooped two awards.