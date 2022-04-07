Double glory for Clon Distillery

CLONAKILTY Distillery scooped two prizes at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards.

Ewan Paterson won the visitor attraction manager of the year in the Icons of Whisky 2022, while their multi-award winning small batch single malt whiskey took the national award in this category.

Mr Paterson paid tribute to the wider Clonakilty Distillery team: ‘Being part of Clonakilty Distillery since we opened our doors in 2019 has been a wonderful journey and the future is very exciting!’

Head distiller Paul Corbett said the team was delighted to be recognised for their Clonakilty small batch single malt, which was in collaboration with O’Hara’s Brewery.

Founder of Clonakilty Distillery Michael Scully also expressed his delight at the award wins and said the team were excited for a busy summer. ‘We will legally be able to launch our own very first whiskey made from our distillery in May, so it has been a great start to 2022 for us and we are really looking forward to a busy summer and autumn welcoming visitor