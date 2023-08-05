Distillery strikes gold with Bord Bia’s green sustainability award

THE Clonakilty Distillery has been awarded gold membership of Bord Bia’s Origin Green food and drink sustainability.

Origin Green bestows gold membership on companies that have demonstrated exceptional annual performance in areas such as raw material certification, packaging, energy, emissions, and waste reduction.

Clonakilty Distillery has undertaken significant initiatives over the past 12 months to bolster its sustainability practices. The distillery redesigned its bottles which now weigh 22% less and are made with recycled glass. The company also eliminated single-use plastic from their shipping packaging and transitioned their production process to utilise 100% renewable energy for distilling their spirits.

Michael Scully, ceo of Clonakilty Distillery, said: ‘We have found new ways to use less water and source ingredients responsibly, while keeping 100% of our production operations within the local area, minimising our transport carbon footprint.

‘We set ourselves ambitious targets and this gold membership stands as a testament to the dedication of our team in transforming those aspirations into tangible achievements,’ said Mr Scully. ‘It also validates our ongoing efforts to become one of Ireland’s leading sustainable distilleries.’

‘We took the decision to make our sustainability goals more immediate, rather than committing to distant dates,’ said Clonakilty Distillery marketing manager Karina Collins.

‘As a small company, we may not be able to save the world, but what we can do is make a measurable difference today, at our edge of the Atlantic ocean.’