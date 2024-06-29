Dermot Bannon makes room for RNLI lunch

CELEBRITY architect Dermot Bannon and interior design specialist Suzie McAdam will be special guests at a special charity lunch for the RNLI as part of Volvo Cork Week next month.

Volvo Cork Week 2024 which takes place from July 15th to July 19th at the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Crosshaven, the world’s oldest yacht club, with more than 8,000 sailors and spectators descending on the village.

As part of the Cork Week celebrations, a charity lunch takes place in aid of the RNLI Crosshaven, which is celebrating 200 years.

The Ladies Day lunch special guests include Dermot, host of RTE’s Room to Improve and Suzie from Interior Design Studio and formerly a judge on Home of the Year.

The event will be hosted by the RCYC and radio personality Keith Cunningham, better known as KC.

Singer Phil Holbird will provide entertainment and the lunch will include a drinks reception, cocktails, a sumptuous four-course meal, and goodie bags.

There’s also a chance to see latest styles at a fashion show.

‘All proceeds from the event will support the RNLI Crosshaven, dedicated to saving lives at sea and tickets always sell out fast. This year is already sold out and our wait list is now open,’ said Admiral Annamarie Fegan – the first female admiral in the world and co-chair of Volvo Cork Week 2024.

This is just one of the many events taking place as part of Cork Week 2024 at the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Crosshaven, which will welcome more than 120 boats.

On the water there will be plenty of action-packed racing while back onshore there’s a packed schedule of events including a Family Fun Day on Sunday July 14th.