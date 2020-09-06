Denis takes a leading role in Ericsson

A Bandon man has been given a key role in Ericsson, Athlone, having returned from their base in Sweden.

Denis Dunlea has just been appointed head of their product development unit OSS and its research and development facility in Athlone.

This is one of the company’s key global centres which employs over 1,000 people working with the latest technology advancements in software, including cloud native and artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies.

Denis has over 20 years’ experience leading, developing and deploying telecommunications solutions at Ericsson. He returns to Ireland from Ericsson’s global HQ in Sweden, where he has spent the past six years delivering technology evolutions to support the world’s first 5G call and supporting 5G commercial launches across the world, amongst many other projects.

He is a graduate of the University of Limerick, where he studied applied maths and computing.