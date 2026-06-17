Cultured Food Company wins award

THE Cultured Food Company in Skibbereen is one of two Cork winners of the council’s Local Enterprise Awards.

Hayley Milithorpe will now compete at the National Enterprise Awards along with Eurojet which is based in Little Island.

The Cultured Food Company has earned a growing following for its premium range of raw, organic and naturally fermented foods, including sauerkraut and kimchi.

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Founded from Hayley’s background in nutrition and passion for gut health, the business is known for its vibrant small-batch products, crafted with live cultures and natural ingredients to support wellbeing.

Hayley said: ‘Winning this award is a fantastic honour for our business and a wonderful opportunity to represent Cork North and West at the National Enterprise Awards.

‘The support from LEO has played an important role in our journey, helping us strengthen the business and look ahead with confidence. We are excited for what comes next.’

Kevin Murphy of Eurojet said: ‘We are delighted to receive this recognition and to represent South Cork at the National Enterprise Awards. We are proud to showcase what we do on a national stage.’

Last year, Cork County Council’s LEO offices in South Cork and Cork North and West approved grants totalling over €2 million to support local businesses.

Further information on the supports available to start-ups and small businesses is available from the Local Enterprise Office.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said the winners were examples of how innovation and ambition continue to thrive in Cork.

She added: ‘Just a few short years ago, businesses like these would not have even been imagined, yet in our rapidly changing world, we see them not only emerge but grow, create employment, and lead in their fields. New opportunities are constantly emerging, and our local entrepreneurs are stepping up to meet these challenges and shape the future.’

The businesses will now go forward to represent Cork at the National Enterprise Awards in Dublin, where they will compete alongside 29 other finalists for a share of the €35,000 prize fund.