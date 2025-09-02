Cork Airport Business Park celebrates 25 Years

THIS year marks a major milestone for Cork Airport Business Park, as it celebrates 25 years at the forefront of business development in the southwest of Ireland.

Since opening its gates in 2000, the park has evolved from a bold infrastructural vision into a thriving business ecosystem, home to some of the most influential national and international companies operating in Ireland today.

Cork’s Strategic Business Gateway, Cork Airport Business Park is not just a business location, it’s a critical economic engine for Cork City and a natural extension of its success story. Now firmly under the remit of Cork City Council, the Park plays an essential role in supporting the city’s growth and stands as a net contributor to the city’s prosperity.

Kevin Howey, Property Manager, Blackwater Asset Management Ltd., said: 'Our mission has always been to provide a location where business can thrive, with the right infrastructure, community, and connectivity. What we’ve seen over the last 25 years is the proof that this approach works. We look forward to continuing to evolve alongside our tenants, as we enter this exciting next chapter.'

Strategically located adjacent to Cork International Airport, now recognised as Europe’s fastest-growing airport, Cork Airport Business Park was designed from day one to offer unparalleled connectivity for businesses with global ambition. Over the last quarter of a century, the park has kept pace with the evolving needs of modern enterprises: investing in innovation, sustainability, and community to remain one of Ireland’s most sought-after corporate destinations.

What began as a greenfield development has grown into a purpose-built campus that today hosts over 60 companies across a variety of sectors including technology, finance, engineering and logistics.

From multinationals such as Analog Devices International, Avery, Amazon, IBM, Bank of New York Mellon, and McKesson to indigenous Irish success stories, the park has continuously attracted and retained high-performing businesses looking for a strategic base outside of Dublin.

Kevin O’Donovan, Managing Director of Statkraft Ireland and UK, one of the park’s tenants, said: 'Cork Airport Business Park has been a strategic base for Statkraft’s growth in Ireland. Our decision to expand into larger offices here in 2023 reflects our long-term commitment to the region and the value we place on the park’s connectivity, infrastructure, and vibrant business community'

From the outset, Cork Airport Business Park has prioritised world-class infrastructure, with high-speed fibre-optic connectivity, 24-hour monitored security, ample parking, and on-site amenities including hotels and restaurants.

Over time, these offerings have been expanded to include flexible meeting and conference facilities, integrated green spaces, and dedicated on-site management to ensure a seamless day-to-day experience for tenants.

With Cork City just minutes away, and links to the Lower Harbour, Ringaskiddy, and the Jack Lynch Tunnel/ Dunkettle Interchange, the location is not only ideal for international connectivity but also for attracting and retaining a highly educated and multilingual workforce.

The presence of University College Cork (UCC) and Munster Technological University (MTU) nearby ensures a strong talent pipeline and ongoing collaboration opportunities for research, innovation and recruitment.

Over the last 25 years, the park has played a pivotal role in Cork’s economic development, supporting the city’s transition into a thriving tech and innovation hub.

It has helped anchor multinational investment in the region, diversified the local job market, and positioned Cork as a viable alternative to larger urban centres for corporate headquarters.

Reflecting on the journey, Captain Mark Casey, Founder and CEO of Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA), a long-term tenant at the park, said: 'Over the years, AFTA’s presence at Cork Airport Business Park has been largely driven by practical considerations — proximity to the airport, access to aviation talent, and suitable infrastructure. While we’ve seen changes in the environment, these core factors have allowed us to continue operating efficiently within the aviation ecosystem here in Cork.'

In recent years, Cork Airport Business Park has reaffirmed its commitment to long-term sustainability. Initiatives have been introduced to encourage environmentally responsible business practices, reduce carbon footprints, and promote active commuting.

These include rainwater harvesting systems, LED lighting, electric car charging points, bicycle parking, pedestrian pathways and biodiversity-friendly landscaping.

The park is also actively working with tenants to implement waste reduction, recycling, and sustainable transportation initiatives.

These steps are part of a wider vision to not only meet environmental benchmarks but also ensure that the business park remains future-fit for generations to come.

As Cork Airport Business Park celebrates 25 years of progress, it remains firmly focused on the future.

With expansion opportunities on the horizon, growing demand from high-growth sectors, and its central role in Ireland’s southern innovation corridor, the park is well-positioned to remain a cornerstone of Cork’s business infrastructure.