Clonakilty distillery shows great spirit

CLONAKILTY DISTILLERY has been recognised for putting people, planet and purpose first as it becomes a certified B Corp operation.

The distillery, established in 2016 by the Scully family who have farmed the coastal land for generations, joins a global movement of businesses that prioritise purpose as well as profit.

The West Cork facility earned its certification after a detailed assessment of how the coastal plant performs socially and environmentally, as well as how open and accountable it is as a business.

‘We’re delighted to be officially certified as a B Corp,’ said Michael Scully, founder of Clonakilty Distillery.

‘For us, this is recognition of the way we’ve always done things. We’ve worked hard to build a business that takes care of its people, respects the planet and supports our local community.

‘Becoming a B Corp is a proud moment, but it’s also a promise to keep doing better every day.’

This is a big step on Clonakilty’s journey to make a positive impact through its work. It reflects years of thoughtful choices, strong community connections, and a deep respect for the natural land that helps shape its spirits.

Being a Certified B Corp is more than a badge of honour, it demonstrates how Clonakilty has built responsibility into everything it does.

During the B Impact Assessment, it showed leadership in employee wellbeing, sustainability, and ethical supply chains.

This includes health and wellness initiatives for staff, local outreach through beach cleans and Tidy Towns efforts, and a strong focus on health and safety, backed by new systems and regular training.

On the environmental side, Clonakilty has taken a close look at its full carbon footprint – from how it uses energy on site to the impact of suppliers and deliveries – and now has a clear plan in place to cut emissions over time.

The team is using smart technologies to track energy and water use, reducing packaging, and exploring bigger solutions like solar panels and constructed wetlands.

A wildlife meadow has also been planted on site using native species to support pollinators and restore habitats, bringing more nature back into the heart of the distillery.

The business also checks all its suppliers carefully to make sure they follow good governance and protect the environment.

B Corp certification is still rare in the spirits industry, and Clonakilty is proud to join a growing global community of businesses rethinking what success really means.