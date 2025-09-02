Open day for Cape Clear projects

​THE design team behind Cape Clear’s proposed new heritage centre will meet members of the island community, and other interested parties at an open day on Thursday September 4th next.

From 1.30pm until 5.30pm​ at the offices of Comharchumann Cléire​, people will have the opportunity to meet the people working on the Cape Clear Fastnet Experience and Heritage Centre, and to offer them advice.

Over €1 million in capital investment​ is being provided by Fáilte Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta to significantly develop and upgrade the visitor centre on the island.

These organisations will be working in partnership with Comharchumann Chléire Teo to preserve Cape’s cultural amenities and artefacts, as well as boosting the local economy by providing additional visitor attractions.

It is envisaged that the innovative new centre will offer augmented reality and 3D experiences of the Fastnet Lighthouse.

It involves the relocation of an existing collection of heritage artefacts from ​the Cape Clear Museum, and restoring the 5,000-yar-old Cape Clear Stone. Email: [email protected].