KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Returning to Education with Springboard+

If you are thinking about returning to education , it may be worthwhile looking into Springboard+. This programme provides a range of free higher education courses if you are unemployed and looking to return to work.

What courses can I take?

You can do part-time courses from certificate (Level 6) to Master’s degree (Level 9) on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ). Most courses are part-time and last for one year or less, but there are some full-time courses available. Some of the courses offered include those on medical technologies, cyber security, and artificial intelligence.

How do I know if I’m eligible for free courses?

To qualify for a free Springboard+ course, you must be unemployed, be actively seeking work and be available to take up work. You must also be getting a qualifying social welfare payment or be on an unemployment support scheme. Qualifying payments and schemes include Jobseeker’s Benefit, Jobseeker’s Allowance, One-Parent Family Payment, Disability Allowance, Community Employment, Rural Social Scheme, and more.

You can also apply if you are signing for social insurance credits or are a qualified adult of working age on someone else’s social welfare payment.

Is there an age limit?

Generally, there are no age restrictions unless you are a qualified adult on someone else’s social welfare payment. However, you must meet the eligibility criteria for both Springboard+ and your chosen course.

Are Springboard+ courses only available to unemployed people?

You can apply for a Springboard+ course if you are employed, but you must pay a 10% course contribution fee (except for Level 6 courses which are free).

You can also apply for a Springboard+ course if you are a recent graduate (but only for ICT skills conversion courses), returning to education or work after being a carer or homemaker, or updating your ICT skills.

What are the requirements if I am returning to education or work after being a carer or homemaker?

You are eligible for Springboard+, if you have been out of the work environment due to childcare or other caring obligations and require upskilling or reskilling to get back to the workforce.

To qualify, you must meet the residency criteria and one of the following requirements: you have been on home or other caring duties for 9 of the previous 12 months; or, you are economically dependent on a partner or spouse and have been unemployed for 9 of the previous 12 months. You must provide supporting documentation and swear a declaration before a Commissioner for Oaths about your status.

If I am unemployed, what happens my social welfare payment?

If you take up a Springboard+ course, you can keep your existing social welfare payment if you continue to fulfil the conditions for the payment. If you have started a course and lose your qualifying social welfare payment, you can continue your course.

If you are getting a jobseeker’s payment and participating on a part-time Springboard+ course, you will continue to get your jobseeker’s payment under the Part-Time Education Option (PTEO).If you are getting a jobseeker’s payment and you are on a full-time course, you may have the option to transfer to a Back to Education Allowance (BTEA). If you take up a job while on a course, Springboard+ will fund the fees for the full academic year.

If your course extends into another academic year(s), the fees will be decided by your college.

How do I apply for a course?

Applications for the 2025-2026 academic year are open. To apply for a course, choose the course you are interested in on the website and follow the instructions to apply online.

If you are getting a social welfare payment, you should contact your Intreo Centre or local Social Welfare branch office to check what further steps (if any) you need to take.

You can read more about Springboard+ courses online, or call the Citizens Information phone service on 0818 07 4000 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).