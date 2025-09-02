Support for CECAS as Leap-based initiative seeks new home base

A COLLECTIVE effort is needed to secure a new home and a ‘sustainable long-term future’ for CECAS in Leap, a public meeting heard earlier this week.

A discussion on the future of the green initiative was well attended on Tuesday, as about 50 people gathered at the premises in Myross Wood to discuss options.

Green Skibbereen, which runs the project popularly known as CECAS, have had a five-year licence (as opposed to a lease) for the building since August 2021.

They were recently informed that this licence would not be renewed by the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, the legal owners of the former country house and the surrounding 100 acres of land.

In a statement to The Southern Star, the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart admitted that they ‘very much admire the work of CECAS’, but nevertheless confirmed they would not be renewing the agreement. However, ‘we would like to explore every possibility of Myross continuing as a benefit to the local community’.

CECAS is dedicated to advancing environmental conservation, sustainability and climate action via a community hub inspiring action for a safer, greener future.

Managing director of Green Skibbereen, Ana Ospina, said that initially the five-year licence was agreeable to both, but realised soon that such a short lease agreement scuppered many of their chances for funding.

Nevertheless, they have continued to make productive use of the building and grounds for many projects focused on biodiversity, climate action, and sustainability.

A presentation on the finances of Green Skibbereen was provided on Tuesday evening, disclosing that while rent is now about €5,000 a month the Missionaries pay the heating, water, and electricity bills, which ‘to be fair, is probably the same as we pay in rent’, said Ms Ospina.

The project is a not-for-profit, with no investors or shareholders. For most of its tenure, the project has been run by volunteers and is largely funded by providing guest accommodation and hosting events.

However, profits are meager and are reinvested into the building for its upkeep and maintenance. Aside from the financial viability of CECAS, the grounds are an invaluable community space, open 24/7 for the public.

Green Skibbereen say that the Missionaries have been invited to numerous meetings with them, and even to take a seat on the board, but they have not engaged.

Now, Green Skibbereen is exploring options, and nothing is off the table. It can consider registering as a charity, proposing (and hoping) that a third-party purchases the building (either an individual, a charity, or even a state agency) or explore ways the licence can be extended.

Another possibility involves purchasing part of the surrounding land while not retaining Myross Wood House itself, which could reduce the heavy costs of maintaining the historic building.

Following the meeting, Green Skibbereen extended their gratitude to the public for support, and will now be assessing the options ‘for a sustainable long-term future, but it is clear that success will depend on collective effort.’