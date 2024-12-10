Cope Foundation rebrands as Horizons

THE Cope Foundation which supports people in Cork with intellectual disabilities has changed its name to Horizons.

The rebrand reflects the organisation’s vision and goal of supporting people with an intellectual disability and/or autism to live a life of their choosing. In its guise as Cope Foundation the charity supports 2,800 people in more than 70 locations around the county. These supports will continue unhindered as Horizons.

‘Horizons is aiming to change people’s understanding of intellectual disabilities and ensure that people are valued, equal, and contributing to society with full control over their choices and lives,’ said Horizons acting chief executive Marguerite O’Brien.

‘As an organisation, we are on a journey of transformation and change and I am really excited about our new name Horizons, which, I believe, truly reflects our vision and who we want to be.’

The Cork-based charity is running for 67 years and its mission is to provide a range of rights-based, accessible, high quality, person-centred, community-based, services and supports.

A new white, purple, and green logo has been unveiled and will be rolled out across the network on a phased basis.

The rebrand is the result of extensive stakeholder engagement which included people supported by the organisation, their families and the broader community. It is hoped the new name and brand will help in reaching more people and making a larger impact on those availing of the services of Horizons.

Noreen O’Driscoll, Member of the Advocacy Council said: “There is lots of great work being done to promote disability rights and more equality but a lot more work needs to be done,’ said Noreen O’Driscoll, a member of the Advocacy Council. ‘In the past, people like me were invisible, we had little choice in our daily lives. We faced lots of judgement from people and we still do today, which is a pity. This is why we need to change people’s understanding of intellectual disabilities and autism.

‘We need to help the community to understand that we are just like them, everyone needs support sometimes. It is only fair that we get the same opportunities as everyone else. Our horizons are filled with hope and understanding as we move forward with this positive change.’

The organisation can now be accessed online at the website address: www.horizonscork.ie