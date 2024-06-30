Clonakilty practice named top law firm in Ireland

A WEST CORK firm is celebrating after being named ‘Law Firm of the Year’ at the Irish Law Awards.

The 2024 Dye & Durham Irish Law Awards took place last Friday at the Convention Centre in Dublin and hosted by Ivan Yates.

The event recognises outstanding achievement and those who have dedicated their lives to serving in the legal profession.

The overall national Law Firm of the Year award was proudly claimed by McCarthy + Co. Solicitors LLP. The Clonakilty-headquartered firm provides specialist nationwide services in medical negligence and personal injury through its online platform, mccarthy. ie.

The team has grown to more than 20 members since it was founded by Ann McCarthy as a sole pioneering female solicitor in 1987. Supported by her solicitor husband Joe, she went on to requalify as a solicitor in 1984 and set up her own business as McCarthy + Co in 1987, all while raising four young boys.

The next generation have taken the baton, and Flor, John, and Joseph McCarthy are currently solicitors with the firm, while Paul McCarthy is training as a solicitor.

The firm has already added three new members since moving to its new home at the start of the year.

‘We are honoured and humbled to accept this award on behalf of an amazing team,’ said managing partner Flor McCarthy.

‘We are privileged to be able to work with and help wonderful clients every day and this recognition means a huge amount to us as we continue to do that.’

The overall law firm of the year award was one of three awards won by McCarthy + Co on the night.

In addition to the Law Firm of the Year award, McCarthy + Co. LLP also received the ‘Munster Excellence and Innovation in Client Service’ award.

This award recognises client care and innovative legal solutions. They were also named ‘Munster Law Firm of the Year’.

In March, Tánaiste Micheál Martin officially opened the impressive new offices of McCarthy’s at the West Cork Technology Park in Clonakilty, almost four decades after the company’s founding.

Meanwhile, solicitor Gemma Fuller was named legal executive of the year at the Irish Law Awards.

Gemma, who works with Wilson Daly Solicitors in Dunmanway won the award which recognised excellence in legal services.

Gemma has worked alongside sole principal Donna Wilson at Wilson Daly since the firm opened in November 2014.

‘Both the office staff and our clients are delighted for Gemma on receiving this award, she works so hard and it’s great to see her hard work being acknowledged and appreciated,’ said

Donna.