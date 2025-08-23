Celebrating community and nature at Bantry Tourist Office

A HEARTWARMING scene unfolded at the Bantry Tourist Office which embodied the spirit of generosity and community so characteristic of West Cork, when three enthusiastic young girls, Heather, Eve, and Riadh, arrived with their hands full of wild Montbretia to offer to the volunteers at the Bantry Tourist Office as a token of appreciation and a symbol of the flourishing local landscape.

The volunteers, delighted by the thoughtful gesture, responded in kind and in recognition presented Heather, Eve, and Riadh with a set of the newly released wildflowers notelets – elegant stationery adorned with illustrations reminiscent of the wild blooms that colour the countryside.

These notelets, now available for purchase at the Bantry Tourist Office, are more than just pretty paper as each set sold plays a role in sustaining the office and its efforts to welcome and inform visitors to the area.

The proceeds from the sale of the wildflowers notelets directly support the ongoing activities of the Bantry Tourist Office, ensuring that Bantry remains an inviting gateway for travellers and a hub for community events.

The initiative not only celebrates the region’s botanical richness but also highlights the collaborative spirit that makes Bantry special.

With simple acts of giving – flowers exchanged for artful notelets – Heather, Eve, Riadh, and the volunteers have woven another thread into the fabric of community life. The scene serves as a gentle reminder of the joys found in nature, creativity, and mutual support, encouraging all who pass through the tourist office to play a part in nurturing the place they call home.