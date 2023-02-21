Clon hotel gets award for families

CLONAKILTY Park Hotel took the bronze medal in Ireland’s Family Friendly Hotel category at the recent Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards.

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the awards are the leading independent honours scheme for recognising and rewarding excellence in Irish hospitality.

The hotel boasts a family-friendly swimming pool with separate toddler pool, and big and little kids can enjoy spending some time at the high ropes, zip wiring and adventure golf. The Kids Club operates during all school holidays for children aged four to 12, giving parents the opportunity to enjoy some time to themselves and babysitting services are also available.

Commenting on the win, general manager David Henry said he was thrilled to accept the award. ‘The team work exceptionally hard and 2023 is going to be a very exciting year, particularly with the completion of the second phase of the stunning remodelling of the large family rooms. Our core ethos is family and we are delighted to receive an award which recognises this focus,’ he added.

The hotel offers a selection of family bedrooms, apartments and holiday homes and also has an indoor Playzone, Teen Zone, outdoor playground and three-screen cinema.