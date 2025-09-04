CAR OF THE WEEK: Opel’s Grandland is one stylish value proposition

Launched earlier this year, the new Grandland features the sharp lines that Opel has been developing as part of its family look.

BY BRIAN BYRNE

It is longer, wider, and taller than the previous model, with a longer wheelbase that promises more interior space for rear seat passengers and improved rider comfort.

Small details distinguish the new model within the brand and from competitors, including a lit-up ‘blitz’ badge on the front and a constantly red-lit Opel name at the back.

Some interesting metal-sculpting along the door panels and around the rear pillar creates a profile that invites a second look.

Front and rear design elements emphasise width, along with the flat bonnet with a central ridge that draws the eye forward.

The overall look stands out without being overly flashy. Although officially classified as an SUV, its appearance and feel are more reminiscent of a large estate car, a format I am very fond of, although in all fairness, it is taller and shorter than my cherished Rekord B estates from the 1960s.

There is a sense of strength, reinforced as soon as you open and close the door, feeling its weight and hearing the satisfying clunk of solid construction.

Similar sharp-edged design details are echoed inside, and across the dashboard, doors, and centre console.

The landscape screen is neat and wide but not enormous, and Opel has acknowledged customer feedback that screens should not replace proper switchgear for many functions.

A smaller driver information display is positioned directly in front of the driver, as it should be.

Everything feels very straightforward. Again, the message is clearly coming through.

There is plenty of storage; that familiar ‘best in class’ label has been brought up again.

A refrigerated box under the armrest is included to keep chocolate bars from melting when you turn up the heat.

A 550L boot capacity is standard across all powertrain options, so the hybrid or BEV batteries do not reduce cargo space.

The increased width and height of this Grandland enhance the interior. Additionally, a rethinking of seat design has, the manufacturer claims, made them more comfortable for long-distance driving.

At launch, my initial drive involved a two-day trip including motorway journeys and some stunningly scenic drives through the Mourne Mountains, where comfort held up well.

This was later confirmed during a longer test.

My initial experience was with the 135hp mild hybrid version, which surprisingly was capable of handling a fairly large car reasonably well.

Considering it is the lightest of the three available powertrain options, at 1675kg, that makes sense.

There is also a 225hp plug-in hybrid weighing 1971 kg, but it has enough poke to break the nine-second 0-100 km/h sprint.

My current car, weighing 2.2 tonnes, accelerated at nearly the same rate.

An AWD version adds an extra electric motor, enabling that sprint in just over six seconds.

The FWD review car is more than suitable for the family use it’s built for.

As usual, the handling felt slightly heavier due to the heavy battery, but it remained nimble enough.

My energy consumption was below the claimed circa 17kWh/100km, and I would feel confident with an average range of around 470 km.

Although it’s less than the official 520 km rating, it’s sufficient for confident long-distance drives.

The pricing is a pleasant surprise, as the BEV is the most affordable among the three grades.

Thanks, of course, to incentive grants, but we will appreciate the value from whatever source it comes.

VERDICT

What I liked: A good-looking, large car at a fair price



Price: From €37,895