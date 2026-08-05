Cork feed company Southern Milling joins 70 other patrons bringing expertise to Agri Aware

CORK-BASED Southern Milling has committed to becoming a patron of Agri Aware.

The specialist milling company producing high-performance compound feed for the Irish dairy, beef, pig, sheep and poultry sectors has been in business since the 1970s serving a wide customer base across Ireland.

Southern Milling’s experienced technical advisory team have a practical understanding of Irish agriculture and are dedicated to working with farmers to understand the targets and results they want to achieve.

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Southern Milling joins over 70 patrons of Agri Aware, bringing valuable expertise through its work with farmers, food producers and grain growers, helping to inform consumers about the economic, social, and environmental importance of agriculture and food production in Ireland.

Fiona Twomey, senior commercial and business development manager at Southern Milling, said: ‘Southern Milling is very happy to support Agri Aware in its increasingly important mission to educate and raise awareness amongst the Irish public on the important and positive contribution of the Irish agri food industry to Ireland’s wider society.

‘We see first-hand every day the care that Irish farmers take to ensure their animals’ nutritional needs are being met. Our customers are always engaged in the latest developments in animal nutrition, reinforcing their commitment to continuously bettering animal welfare and performance, a factor that contributes significantly to the success of Ireland’s food story.’

Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran welcomed Southern Milling as a patron, adding: ‘As part of our mission, animal welfare and the production of nutritious food, form a key part of our daily work. The opportunity to have Southern Milling, a dedicated animal nutrition company, on board as a patron will enhance our ability to inform and educate consumers on these important topics.’