Cape Clear’s gin gets into SuperValu outlets throughout the region

CAPE Clear Island Distillery gin is on sale in 14 local SuperValu shops from this week.

This has come about after it won a coveted spot on the Musgraves Food Academy. Now its distillery’s 3 SQ MILES gin will be on trial at SuperValu shops in Bandon, Bantry, Castletownbere, Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Macroom and Skibbereen among others.

Christopher Mason, production manager at the distillery said, ‘For a young business like ours Food Academy is crucial. The programme has offered valuable mentoring and advice from industry professionals, and now some really important distribution opportunities. It’s been a great experience and we’re looking forward to growing sales through this programme.’

Cape Clear Island Distillery (Ireland’s only offshore island distillery) has been making gin since November 2019. After initially concentrating on distribution to pubs and restaurants, they were hit hard by the Covid pandemic and associated lockdowns. In that time, though, they’ve improved distribution to off-licences, and continue to grow, with the aim to soon build a whiskey distillery on the island.

Their gin is produced in small batches and uses botanicals hand-foraged on the island, including fuchsia, honeysuckle, and kelp. In 2020, their gin won several awards at prestigious international competitions, including silver at the London Spirits Competition and gold at the Bartender Spirits Awards in San Francisco.

Food Academy is a collaboration between SuperValu’s parent company Musgraves, Bord Bia, and the Local Enterprise Office with the aim of supporting local producers in Ireland. The programme helps small businesses in their journey from start up to getting their products onto SuperValu shelves.