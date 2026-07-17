Big change at the pumps for Clonakilty Texaco station

A LONG-SERVING Clonakilty petrol station on Convent Road has entered a new era following a change of management.

Noel White and his team are handing over the reins of the successful Texaco station to the Cronin family.

Noel has worked in retail since the age of 13.

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In a statement, he thanked his team and loyal customers over the years.

Noel added that life and personal circumstances had influenced his decision and his colleagues’ job security was at the forefront of his mind as part of the handover.

He said he started the business after getting the opportunity to take over the old C&M Garage, and over time developed the Texaco petrol station into one of West Cork’s newest and modern forecourts.

Alongside improvements to the station itself, he highlighted the arrival of expanded deli and coffee services, bringing new convenience to loyal customers travelling through the area.

Always lending a helping hand to the community, Noel and staff have supported Inchydoney Community Lifeboat with fuel since 2020.

He said he was filled with mixed emotions, while reflecting on nearly three decades in the job.

‘I want to thank my wife Joan and my family Alice, Paddy and Kevin who have worked alongside me and supported me,’ said Noel, just over 28 years after being selected by Texaco to hold the licence for the premises.

He also thanked the loyal friends and customers he got to know and calls friends today, as well as the wider family and his mother who had instilled a good work ethic and respect of colleagues.

‘My sister Laura, brothers Padraig and Alan, Danny who gave so much to me and was an integral part of the success of the business along with my brother Kieran who inspired and mentored me. I remember Kieran and Danny with such fondness,’ wrote Noel.

Tony Palmer said: ‘I’ve been delivering petrol and diesel to you since you started and it’s been the greatest privilege. Many conversations we’ve had about everything and anything at 7am in the morning!’

Noel said he is looking forward to a quieter personal chapter, including time off on Christmas Eve.

He concluded by wishing the Cronins, Keith and the team, every success, while thanking the Clonakilty community and his colleagues for an unforgettable journey.

‘Thank you to you, the White family and all the staff for everything over those years.

‘Enjoy the next adventure and all the Christmas Eves to come,’ wrote Karen Crowley on Facebook.