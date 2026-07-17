ON THIS DAY IN 1964: Minister opens first Festival of West Cork

Taken from The Southern Star published July 11th, 1964

A sunny, balloon-dotted sky; gay, colourful bunting and flags fluttering in the breeze, and thousands of gay, carefree people thronging the streets — that was the scene at Clonakilty on Sunday last as the Festival of West Cork got off to a rousing start.

Festival fever was at its height as the Minister for Industry and Commerce, Mr. Jack Lynch, who is himself of West Cork extraction, formally opened the Gateway to West Cork and the area’s first ever Festival.

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Running for a fortnight, the programme is an impressive and inviting one and the organising committee's boast that it holds something for everyone is not an idle one.

Every taste is catered for and, up to the time of going to press, all events have been an outstanding success from the point of view of attracting tourists to the town and West Cork in general, which is the main aim of the Festival.

Sunday's programme commenced early in the afternoon when the Minister and Mrs. Lynch were greeted at the "Gateway" by an F.C.A. guard of honour and the organisers of the festival.

At 1.30 p.m. the green tape spanning the roadway from the pillars of the "Gateway" was cut by the Minister and the Festival declared open.

The "Gateway," which is erected at the eastern side of the town, bears the insignia of the four provinces of Ireland and the names of all the G.A.A. clubs in West Cork.

In a short speech, the Minister said that the programme was a varied and imaginative one and would considerably enhance the attractiveness of West Cork as a tourist centre.

"I regard West Cork and South Kerry as the most beautiful part of Ireland," he said, "and I believe that the natural beauty of this area must commend itself to the most discriminating.

"But natural beauty, while it must be preserved, is not always enough to attract tourists.

Even the "get away from it all" visitor needs some diversion, preferably some special attraction particularly racy of the soil he is visiting in order completely to enjoy his holiday.

I am glad to note that such attractions are being provided during this festival."

HISTORIC OCCASION

In an address of welcome, Mr. C. R. Cullinane, Chairman of the Clonakilty Urban Council, said that the inauguration of an annual event in West Cork was an historic occasion.

The aim of the festival was to make the scenic beauty of West Cork known throughout Ireland and further afield.

"It is our hope," he said,“that the ceremony to-day marks the beginning of a new era in which the residents of West Cork will welcome people coming into the district and the days of the Queen emigrant ship will only be a difficult memory.”

Afterwards Mrs. Lynch opened a Child Art Exhibition in the Vocational School, which was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. T. P. Houlihan.

Following the opening ceremony the Minister and his party travelled to Dunmore Guesthouse where they were guests at a luncheon sponsored by Shell and Albatross (Agriculture) Ltd.

Speaking to the organisers of the festival, our reporter was told how the idea of a festival for West Cork was born at a public meeting in Clonakilty last April.

The idea was warmly welcomed by the townspeople. An executive committee consisting of nineteen members was formed and Mr. Derry O'Donovan, a well known and popular figure in the town, was appointed Director of the festival.

Special sub-committees were given various tasks.

He said that from the very beginning everyone had been very helpful and he expressed gratitude to all the organisations, the G.A.A., Muintir na Tire, I.C.A., etc., for their hard work.

“We tried to make the programme as varied as possible so that there would be something for everybody,” he said.

For those with sporting tastes there is a wide range to choose from.

In addition there are funfair amusements on most nights of the week, while for the dancing fans, first class bands set toes twitching at the marquee.

FESTIVAL QUEEN

At the fancy dress dance in the marquee on the opening night, girls from all over West Cork competed for the title of Festival Queen and the judges had a difficult task indeed in choosing the girl who will reign over the festival.

The winner was pretty, dark-haired Miss Mary Brophy of Clonakilty.

Also for the less active there was an historical pageant on Monday evening last.

This was held in the open air and was one of the highlights of the festival. A large audience saw the history of the town depicted by a cast of 120 locals in perfect weather and an ideal setting.

Starting at 1601, when the Irish were defeated at Kinsale, they traced the history of the town to the days of the Flying Column and the freedom of the country.

There was a bridge tournament on Thursday night last and forthcoming events include a Baby Show, Garden Fete and a Midnight Cabaret.

What promises to be a very enjoyable event next week is the Tramps' Ball, before which the patrons will parade through the streets in a Rag Parade.

Visitors to the town during the festival fortnight also have an opportunity of winning a sea-side chalet just by signing their name in the visitors book at the Town Hall.

HALL OF FAME

The Hall of Fame award which is being run in conjunction with the festival went to Most Rev. Dr. Denis Hurley, O.M.I., Archbishop of Durban, South Africa, who, although born in Cape Town, South Africa, is of West Cork extraction. Both his parents came from Skibbereen.

The award was open to any person of West Cork extraction who achieved distinction in any sphere throughout the world.

The Child Art Competition was an outstanding success and the high standard and large number of entries (over 900 from practically every parish in West Cork) was referred to by the judges in their report.

Results of the drawing competitions were as follows:

Under 7—1 and 4, Peter O'Neill, Infants' School; 2, David Killian, do.; 3, Donal O'Donoghain, Scoil na Naionan, Dunmanway.

7-10 — 1, Katherine Allderidge, Convent of Mercy, Bantry; 2, Angela Brewer, 20 Clancool Tce., Bandon; 3, Feidhlim O'Neill, Baile an Chaisleain, Inis Caoil; 4, Ml. Shinkwin, Western Road.

10-13 — 1, Ann Drake, Presentation Convent, Bandon; 2, Aidan Murphy, Wolfe Tone Street; 3, Margaret O'Gorman, Skibbereen; 4, Joseph Dolan, Clonakilty.

13-16 — 1, Olive Ryan, 4 Knockbrogan Place, Bandon; 2, Catherine O'Leary, Presentation Convent, Bandon; 3, Nora McCarthy, Grangebeg, Timoleague; 4, Tim Coughlan, Rossa Street.

A special prize, presented by Messrs. Brown and Nolan for an entry of special merit which did not qualify for an award otherwise, was awarded to Aine Ni Chartaigh, Newtown, Rosscarbery.

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