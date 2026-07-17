Swimmers being warned of strong currents at some beaches

With the heatwave set to continue well into the weekend, Cork County Council Beachguards are reminding the public to swim at lifeguarded beaches following a number of rescues as sea conditions have become increasingly rough and unpredictable, with strong rip currents present in some location. Three separate incidents were reported at Dunworley Beach following over the the past two weeks where swimmers got into difficulty.' Swimming in these conditions can be dangerous, even for strong swimmers. If a red flag is raised at a beach then swimming is not permitted due to dangerous conditions. Please always follow the advice of lifeguards on duty and only swim where it is safe to do so. We would like to sincerely thank the public for your cooperation with lifeguards and for following safety advice on our beaches. Stay safe, stay within your limits and always choose a lifeguarded beach, ' said a Council spokesperson.The Old Head/Seven Heads Coastguard issued the warning for Dunworley Beach yesterday.

'Dunworley is not a lifeguarded beach so if you see someone in difficulty in the water dial 999 or 112 immediately and ask for the Coastguard,' said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a swimmer was assisted at Inchydoney Beach yesterday by volunteer members of the Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association.

At approximately 4.50pm Inchydoney Lifeboat while on a routine patrol, noticed swimmers in the western channel.

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The IRB (Inshore Rescue Boat) with one Inchydoney lifeboat driver and one lifeguard on board decided to monitor the swimmers, who seemed to be crossing back from the sandbank to the beach.

With spring tides presently and high tide at 19.34, a strong flow had developed and the swimmers were against the current as they made their return.

They moved closer, intending to speak to the swimmers when they made it back to the beach when they noticed one swimmer began to fall behind and was not making any headway in the current.

'The IRB moved alongside and the swimmer communicated they were struggling, so the crew immediately took the swimmer on board the IRB, which was about 30 metres from the beach. The IRB then turned for the beach and the swimmer was able to rejoin their friends with no medical assistance necessary,' said a spokesperson.

They conveyed to the swimmers the dangers of swimming in the western channel and always to swim between the flags on the eastern or western beaches.

The IRB then left the area to continue their patrol only to return to the channel at approximately 5.40pm to see about 15 to 20 people int he

The IRB then left the area to continue their patrol only to return to the channel at approximately 5.40pm to see about 15 to 20 people in the water.

'Further warnings were conveyed to these swimmers before the IRB returned to standby on the slipway until standing down at 7pm.

'We would like to commend the IRB crew for recognising the potentially dangerous situation the swimmers were in and swiftly responding when this swimmer was struggling. Unfortunately, large number of beachgoers continue to swim in the channel at Inchydoney and we are concerned for their safety. '

Gardaí are also appealing for those heading to beaches across West Cork to park correctly and safely following some chaotic scenes at beaches last weekend including at Garrettstown where car were parked carelessly in some instances