Two Cork businesses to showcase products to 300,000 visitors at National Ploughing Championships

Two Cork County-based small businesses will showcase their products and services to almost 300,000 visitors at this year's National Ploughing Championships as part of the Local Enterprise Village.

Laura Lyons of Sónua, and Paddy Buckley of Target Genetics, have been selected to represent Cork County at the event which runs from September 15th to 17th in Screggan, Co. Offaly.

Kinsale entrepreneur Laura Lyons developed Sónua, an app-controlled rechargeable LED candle designed to provide the glow and fragrance of a traditional candle without the flame or waste.

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Carrigaline-based Target Genetics provides advanced bovine genetics and embryo production services to farmers across the country. Founded by veterinary surgeon Paddy Buckley, the company helps improve herd performance through innovative breeding technologies.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan, congratulated both businesses on their selection, saying, ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for two innovative Cork businesses to showcase their products and services on a national stage.’

Speaking on her selection, Laura Lyons said she’s ‘looking forward to showcasing Sónua to visitors from across the country as we continue to grow the brand.’

Meanwhile Paddy Buckley believes that it is ‘a unique opportunity to meet farmers from across Ireland and demonstrate how advanced breeding technologies can help improve herd performance.’

The Local Enterprise Village will feature more than 30 small businesses from across Ireland and offers participants an opportunity to connect with new customers and raise awareness of their brands before a national audience.