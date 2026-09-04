KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Shopping online: what rights have consumers got?

When you buy online, you have the right to the same protections under consumer law as buying in a shop. As you are entering into a contract called a distance contract you have some additional protections under consumer law.

What are my rights to cancel?

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You have a right to cancel within 14 days when a product is not bought in a physical shop. This is also known as a ‘withdrawal’ or ‘cooling off’ period. This means you can cancel the contract up to 14 days from when the contract was agreed and get a full refund. You do not have to give a reason for cancelling. The 14 days starts once you physically receive the goods.

If the seller does not give you information on your cancellation rights, your right to cancel is extended by 12 months. If the seller gives you information on your right to cancel within this 12-month period, the cooling-off period ends 14 days from the date you get the information.

Who pays for the cost of return?

You are responsible for returning the product to the seller. The seller does not have to refund you for return postage costs. Some sellers will cover the return costs but it depends on the seller’s return policy. The seller must tell you before you buy the product whether you will have to pay the return postage costs yourself, otherwise you can claim the costs back.

What are the taxes and duties?

You should be told how much VAT you have to pay at checkout. If you buy a product from a seller based outside the EU, you have to pay VAT on all items, regardless of value. You have to pay customs duty for products over €150. You may also have to pay VAT and excise duty for certain types of products such as alcohol and tobacco.

What are the new customs charges?

A customs of €3 per item will be added to orders from outside the EU that (excluding delivery charges) are valued at €150 or less. If you buy TWO of the same items, you will be charged one €3 customs duty. If you buy THREE different items like a notepad, pen and keyring, you will be charged €9 (€3 per item type).

Check the website’s terms and conditions to find out how the customs charge will be applied. It may be applied at the checkout or on delivery. If you need to return the item, the €3 customs duty will not be refunded, unless the goods were faulty.

You can find more information on the new customs charges which came into effect from July 1st on the An Post website.