Barryroe native Nora named director of top city PR firm

A BARRYROE woman has been appointed a director of a communications firm in Cork city. Springboard Communications this week announced the appointment of Nora Lawton as its new director and head of client services.

The firm has been named agency of the year by its representative association, the PRCA. The company said that Nora brings a wealth of experience, having spent the last decade in Brussels, where she served as director at Rud Pedersen Public Affairs and managing director at Weber Shandwick.

With a background in advocacy, creative integrated campaigning and sustainability communications, Nora has led many award-winning European campaigns for clients in the FMCG, tech and commodities industries.

In her new role in Cork, Nora will collaborate with senior management on the agency’s vision and goals — to further the agency’s offer, expand its capabilities and grow the business.

Speaking on the new appointment, Susie Horgan, managing director, and founder of Springboard Communications said: ‘This marks an exciting phase for us as we continue to expand nationally and internationally. Nora is an ideal addition to our dynamic team, and her appointment aligns seamlessly with our values — to be the best, to challenge, together. Nora will actively cultivate and sustain key client relationships, offering strategic counsel, and play a crucial role in business development efforts to secure new opportunities, particularly across the technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors.’

Nora added that she is delighted to be joining Springboard Communications at such a ‘pivotal’ moment.

‘As a leading Irish agency, Springboard is delivering impactful work for its clients, partnering with them on external and internal communications while managing their reputation. I look forward to partnering with Susie and the team to continue to deliver great work.’

Prior to her time in Brussels, Nora worked at Q4PR in Dublin on public awareness and CSR campaigns; with Edelman in Dublin, London and Abu Dhabi; and within the sports sponsorship and consumer communications team at Wilson Hartnell.