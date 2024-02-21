Bantry Credit Union to open six days a week

BANTRY Credit Union will open on Wednesdays for the first time in its history as it becomes a six days a week service.

From this week, Bantry Credit Union will be open from 9.30am to 5pm on four days (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), and from 9.30am to 1pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

‘While traditional banks are retreating from rural Ireland, the credit union will be open 6 days a week for the first time ever,’ said Bantry Credit Union manager Finbarr O’Shea.

The service was open on Saturdays until 4pm but this will now close at 1pm as part of the six-day service. Explaining the change to a half-day on Saturday, Finbarr said that the pattern of transactions has changed a lot in recent years.

‘People can now have access to their accounts online. They can transfer money to their account online. And they can apply for and draw down loans online. This has resulted in a significant reduction in footfall at the credit union office on Saturdays, especially in the afternoon.

‘Extending our opening hours to six days a week is a vote of confidence in our business and our community. The credit union is committed to providing the best possible service to its members and the general community. While we continue to roll out more digital and online services, we remain totally committed to providing all our services in person.'