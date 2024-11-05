Ballyvourney former school to be reborn as digital hub

AN €8m transformation of Ballyvourney’s Coláiste Íosagáin into a major digital hub is underway, promising 200 jobs to the area.

The historic site of the derelict Gaeltacht school is being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The project will see the old school rebranded as Campas Íosagáin, a state-of-the-art digital hub aimed at fostering economic growth and innovation in the local community.

The project is being funded through a grant of €3.3m from the rural regeneration and development fund, along with €2.7m from Enterprise Ireland’s regional enterprise development fund.

Campas Íosagáin will offer a full range of training and development supports for local entrepreneurs, remote workers and multinational companies.

Located in the tranquil surroundings of the Muscraí Gaeltacht, the developers says the centre will be a critical asset for business incubation, enabling start-ups and established firms to grow within a ‘supportive ecosystem comprising the latest business and technology infrastructure’.

The project is currently in its initial phases with works expected to take 15 months.

Construction and redevelopment work is focused on both renovation and new build elements, ensuring the elements of the historic building are preserved.

Once completed, Campas Íosagáin will provide workspace for local businesses, potentially generating approximately 200 new roles as businesses grow within the space.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan TD welcomed the commencement of works saying the project was a great initiative by Údarás na Gaeltachta, not only preserving a significant piece of local history but also fostering innovation, job creation, and collaboration in the region.

Siobhán Ní Ghadhra, cathaoirleach (chairperson) of Údarás na Gaeltachta said the work marked a significant milestone in Úadarás’ commitment to sustainable development in the Gaeltacht. ‘This project not only honours our rich cultural heritage but also paves the way for a thriving, modern economy in rural Ireland. By creating a space where innovation and tradition can coexist, we are ensuring that our Gaeltacht communities remain vibrant and economically viable for future generations,’ she said.

Tomás Ó Síocháin, príomhfheidhmeanach (chief executive) of Údarás na Gaeltachta said the project will strengthen and diversify the employment base providing opportunity to third-level graduates in the area.

‘Campas Íosagáin will allow for greater capacity in research and development to build on both regional strengths such as food and ingredients in both Baile Bhúirne and the wider Cork region, but also emerging national opportunities such as the use of AI as Gaeilge in public services,’ said Tomás.

Coláiste Íosagáin originally opened in 1940 as a preparatory college and was named after a work by Irish revolutionary Padraig Pearse.