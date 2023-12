4/10

Union Hall. Saturday 02nd December 2023 The Christmas Light switch on took place in Union Hall on Saturday evening. The event was marked by the arrival of Santa with the Andy Scannell Cup, carols were sung by children from the Union Hall National School Choir and hot drinks were served to all to ward of the cold. Here: Milly, Ruby, Zach and Sophia O' Donoghue With Santa and Andy Scannell Cup Credit: Andrew Harris.