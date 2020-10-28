Beara club shows off ‘Feelgood’ photos

THE Beara Camera Club in connection with The Wellbeing Network West Cork recently ran their Operation Feelgood photo competition, which attracted a high standard of entry.
The photos were marked by the judges on ‘feelgood factor’ and photographic quality, with results being combined and calculated online.
‘It was a hard decision, but they were a good contribution to the West Cork Feel Good Festival,’ said an organiser. The winners were, clockwise from top left: ‘Racing the Waves’ by Maria Collard (first); ‘Not a care in the world’ by Sharon McKeever, Baltimore (second); ‘Breathe’ by Lucinda O’Connor, Kealkil (third) and a composition by Kevin Lynch in Bantry, which was ‘very highly commended’.
