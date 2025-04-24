Open Ear announces new documentary: Island Rules: A Rewind To 2024 On Sherkin

Open Ear announced the release of a documentary, Island Rules, which is set to premiere Friday, April 25th.

Directed by James Redmond, the filmmaker behind Notes on a Rave, this 25-minute film revisits the unique energy of last year's festival on Sherkin Island.

Island Rules offers a behind-the-scenes and immersive look at what makes Open Ear unlike any other festival.

Set against the lush backdrop of Sherkin, the film weaves together site-specific art, intimate performances, and dancefloor moments.

From the intensity of Harga's performance on the secret beach to the stage design by Sarah Murphy, Island Rules captures the liminal magic that happens when artists and audiences journey to the outermost fringes of Europe to share in something singular.

The full documentary will go live on Open Ear’s YouTube channel this Friday.