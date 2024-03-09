Stylish sirs: outfit ideas for the modern groom

A TIE or handkerchief that matched the bridesmaid’s dresses used to be the only discerning detail of a groom’s attire.

Not surprisingly, these days the blokes are often as invested in how they look going up the aisle as their brides or grooms-to-be.

The classic three-piece suit is still a firm favourite but it’s being worn in diverse ways by grooms keen to make a style statement; ties are no longer regarded as compulsory – and neither are socks!

Naturally, the wedding destination and time of the year will have a big role to play in a guy’s choice of outfit but here are some fashion trends for the style-conscious groom tying the knot in 2024 ....

Colour

Black, grey and navy will always be classic choices, but there’s no need to limit yourself to these.

Greens, plums and pastels are very on-trend this year.

So are fabrics such as velvet and tweeds. Play around with combinations, and push yourself out of your comfort zone a little.

Just make sure you still look and feel like yourself.

Tailoring

Regardless of whether you opt for classic, or go with something more contemporary, good tailoring is always going to be essential.

It can make or break how you look on the day.

Make sure whatever you choose fits you perfectly.

Don’t go with an ‘it will do’ attitude, or the photos will haunt you forever.

Accessories

We’re not sure if West Cork is ready for this but floral festooned lapels and brooches are on trend, according to international catwalks.

If it matches your personality and your style of event, we say why not!

Just be prepared for the funny looks!

Second outfit

Why should brides have all the fun? Guys are also indulging in a second look on their wedding day. It can be easily achieved with something like a simple change of shoes, or shirt. It’s a chance to bring more of your personality into things, and it fits in with a growing, less-formal trend for weddings this year.

Out with the stuffiness and in with the silliness! But the advice is not to lose the run of yourself entirely.

You still want to stand out from the crowd as the man of the moment.

What we wore on our big day ...

Thomas Coomey

Hairdresser, Jagged Edge.

‘I got married to Denis Crowley in October 2018 in the registry office in Cork. We got married on a Tuesday and went to Deasy’s restaurant in Ring afterwards with our two families and had the most beautiful meal. That Friday we had a party for all our friends and family in Monk’s Lane in Timoleague ... we were well and truly married after all that!

‘On the day, I wore a navy three-piece suit with a light blue jacket with a navy lapel. I had a dark navy bow tie and dark burgundy loafers with navy socks. The suit was custom made by Saville in Cork, where store manager Lukasz helped me to design the final look.

The suit was so comfortable that I never took off the tie, not even for the crazy dancing later in the night! I still love it and have worn it so many times since.’

Kieran McCarthy

Southern Star sport editor

‘It’s not every man who gets to marry his princess in a castle, but I’m one of the lucky ones! Eilish Dineen and myself tied the knot in the fairytale-like Ballyseede Castle in Tralee on October 19th last.

I’m a disaster with brand names, but what I can tell you is I liked it!

So, navy pants, with navy socks and burgundy shoes; loved the colour of the shoes. Up top, white shirt and a navy tie with detail, and then a matching grey tweed waistcoat and jacket, which was different to the groomsmen who wore a navy jacket.

All topped off with Bleu De Chanel.

‘I was very open-minded when we were suit-shopping, but not for the first time it was my better half that guided me in the right direction.

Tuxedos are really popular now, but we felt a suit was the best way to go.

‘I loved the look, and having a different jacket to the groomsmen worked well too. Like I was told, the guests need to know who the groom is when they’re looking at the altar, so it’s a good idea to suit up differently to the groomsmen.

‘I haven’t worn it since as I rented the suit, but the burgundy shoes are all mine!’

Christopher O’Sullivan

Cork South West TD

‘I married Sarah Redmond last April 30th at the Fernhill House Hotel. I wore a Ted Baker suit with salmon coloured socks that when stretched, looked white, so needless to say I got roasted because of this!

‘The choice was a combination of my own taste and colour-wise, I was guided by Sarah. I was very pleased with the look – apart from the white socks. The tie only came off for AC/DC on the dance floor! I’ve often worn the suit since in the Dáil.’