Mother of the Bride or Groom? Top tips to look fabulous on your child’s Wedding day

YOUR child’s wedding day is not only one of the most important days of their life but is also a very special moment for you.

As the mother-of-the-bride or groom you naturally want to look your best while celebrating with friends and family.

Here are our top tips on how to look fabulous on the big day.

BY PAULA BURNS

Preparation

The weeks leading up to the big day are key to preparing for your final look.

When it comes to your skin, a healthy eating regime will help to brighten it.

This doesn’t have to mean a dramatic change in your eating habits, but introducing more vegetables, fruit, and drinking water, will help to give you that fabulous, proud mother glow.

If you’re a bit lax with your skin care regime, then having the goal of the wedding day in sight might just be the kickstart you need to get into a good one.

Start with the simple steps of daily cleansing and moisturising to enhance the appearance of your skin.

Look to products that are formulated for mature skin, for example, products containing rose are said to have anti-aging properties, for the best results.

Look to prepping your skin as a bit of indulgence and self-care.

Unwind after a long day with a soak in the bath and a nourishing face mask, filled with delicious ingredients that will leave you looking and feeling your best.

Natural ingredients like honey, aloe vera, and avocado are great for deep hydration and rejuvenation.

For the best results, look to masks that contain antioxidants and collagen-boosting properties.

If you fancy splurging a bit more, there are a number of facials that help to boost and brighten your skin.

They can range from chemical peels to microdermabrasion facials.

The recovery time from some of these treatments can be a few weeks, so it’s best to talk to an expert before going ahead with them, and not to do it too close to the big day!

When it comes to your hair, you probably know what colour tone suits you best and it’s best to stick with what you know. Keep up to date with your cut and colour in the run-up to the wedding. As part of your self-care routine use a hair mask once a week to give your locks that extra gloss and shine.

Make-up

You’ve done the prep, so now let your makeup give you a fresh-faced glow. Less is always more to achieve a flawless look, so take the soft approach to a natural look.

Choose makeup that will enhance your features. You don’t want a heavy, caked-on look. Instead, opt for products that will leave your skin looking dewy and flawless. A radiance-boosting primer will give your skin a subtle glow while prepping the skin under your makeup.

Don’t go too heavy on the eyes, as this can be aging. Try to avoid a deep smokey eye. Instead opt for lighter, golden shades.

You want your eyes to stand out for all the right reasons, so going lighter will instantly brighten them and the overall effect.

It’s important not to stray too far from your usual makeup style.

You want to still look like you, just a more enhanced, perfect you.

What To Wear

Deciding what to wear for your child’s big day is an important one.

Traditionally it was said that the mother of the bride’s dress should complement that of the bridal party.

This would usually mean you would follow the same colour palette as the bridesmaids.

However, traditions change and the most important thing is that you are happy and comfortable in what you are wearing.

The dress code of the wedding is important to follow.

If it’s a black-tie event, then a full-length gown or dress is a must.

This can be long or short-sleeved.

If you’re going for short-sleeves, add extra elegance to the look with a graceful opera glove.

In recent years, the midi-dress has been the style of choice for the mother of the bride or groom.

The beauty of the midi is that it comes in an array of styles and colour palettes.

When comes to spring and summer weddings, softer pastel tones of powder blue, dusty pink or mint green are a popular choice.

If it’s a rustic country wedding, pretty florals in a flowy style is also a stand-out look.

Traditionally, the mother of the groom would wear a different shade from that of the mother of the bride.

It might sound silly, but it’s a nice tradition to follow so that both mothers can show off their individual look and style.

When it comes to wearing a hat, the choice is yours.

If it’s a very traditional wedding and it suits your look then go for it.

If hats aren’t your thing and they don’t suit you, then a subtle hair accessory like a pearl or floral clip can elevate your look.