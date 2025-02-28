Wedding hair tips and trends for 2025

From the all-important hair trial to the on-trend beachy waves, EMMA CONNOLLY unveils some 2025 wedding hair tips and trends.

This article was featured in our Weddings Spring 2025 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

STRAIGHT up, if you’re going to insist on doing anything drastic to your hair, do it well in advance of the big day – preferably the day after you get engaged.

If you absolutely must satisfy a niggling notion to switch from brunette to blonde or vice versa, get it all out of your system as soon as you can, and move on (or change back).

Under no circumstances should you consider cutting a fringe the week before your wedding or do anything else that qualifies as radical.

By that point in proceedings, you’ll most likely have lost all your rational thinking so have your hairdresser briefed well in advance not to take any notice of you!

Sign a document if you have to, do whatever it takes but leave your hair alone.

Now that we’ve that sorted, the next obvious tip is to get your hair in top-notch condition in the lead-up to your nuptials.

Having a professional consultation is advisable to chat through what issues you think need addressing, and what products you need to do that.

It’s so easy to get overwhelmed and you could spend a small fortune (the equivalent of a nice honeymoon) on products and treatments you don’t need at all.

Listen to the experts, and follow through on their advice. Crucially, remember that results don’t happen overnight, and consistency is key.

Naturally, the earlier you embark on your hair health regime the better.

It’s also important to get a schedule in place for cuts and colours so give your wedding date to your stylist and they’ll figure it all out for you, having done it a million times.

When choosing a hairstyle for your wedding it’s really a matter of taste, combined with what suits you, your style of dress and the climate you’re getting married in.

Look online, Pinterest, magazines etc for inspiration and try a few out.

This is the fun part – and remember there are all sorts of wizardry involved in the world of hairdressing – from extensions, to hair pieces, fake fringes and stuff us mere mortals don’t even know about.

Just about anything is possible if you work with the right professional, and they have enough time to practice styles with you.

Don’t feel like you have to conform to the standard upstyle if you don’t want to.

Also, if you can, try to organise a night out on the days you’re getting your hair trial done, as there’s no point wasting it, sitting in on the couch is there?

We can’t stress enough how important that hair trial is.

That accessory you’ve chosen may look exquisite in the box, but it could be really heavy and end up hurting you after a bit, and causing a headache which would be a real downer on the day.

Or perhaps those cascading curls you had your heart set on, won’t last more than an hour before collapsing into frizz no matter what the stylist does.

These are the kind of things that a trial will reveal. Speaking of cascading curls, they’re not always that compatible with extreme heat or typically damp Irish weather so keep that in mind.

Make sure your bridesmaid has a suitable product to spritz on you when no one is looking.

Brides-to-be will be sick of hearing this one but it’s true: remember to look like yourself.

If you’ve never gone for an elaborate up-do before this, ask yourself, why are you considering one now?

Because you think that’s what a bride should look like? Ah, stop! A classic blow-dry can often look nicer than something elaborate and styled.

Really and truly, your hair shouldn’t be what stands out on the day – unless that is your intention.

Ideally, your hair should blend into your overall look (just in a timeless, super-shiny, lustrous way).

On-trend...

Forever popular and easy-to-wear are the textured low bun and sleek ponytail but those in the know have declared the following styles the hottest wedding hair trends for this year ....

The sleek half-up do: this is a universally easy-to-wear look that requires little touching up (if any) during the day and will work well with a veil or other hair accessories.

Soft and romantic textured layers and beachy waves have been deemed ‘in’ and look youthful and fun.

In the same way that the ‘no make-up make-up’ is on trend, so is the casual and undone look that’s probably taken hours, gallons of hair spray and millions of clips.

It’s worth the effort by your stylist though as it’s a timeless style which means you won’t cringe when you look at your wedding album on your 10th anniversary. Well, not because of your hair anyway.

For those who dare, the ultra-short bob is a big news this year and is worth considering for the trend-setting bride. It could work nicely with mini-wedding dresses – another vibe for 2025.

A growing trend is for brides to have a second look for when the wedding party really gets underway. With the official photographs taken (and the ring firmly on your finger), you can literally let your hair down if you wish!

