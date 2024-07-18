West Cork's coastline experiences

THIS is just a taster of some of the truly amazing experiences to be had along the West Cork coastline!

Take a cable car to Dursey Island

Take a trip on Ireland’s only cable car and the only cable car in Europe that traverses open seawater.

Dursey Island is situated at the western tip of the Beara Peninsula, and is separated from the mainland by a narrow stretch of which has strong currents, hence the need for a cable car.

With only a handful of permanent residents, the island is a haven for birdwatchers and walkers.

Dolphins and whales are also regular visitors to its waters.

Dursey has no shops, pubs or restaurants, so visitors are advised to bring food and water. www.durseyisland.ie

Glengarriff and Garinish Island

On the shores of Bantry Bay, and sheltered from the Caha mountains, Glengarriff is bathed by the Gulf Stream which gives it a tropical feel.

Garinish Island which lies just a short boat ride from the town is a gardener’s paradise with a huge variety of rare trees and shrubs from around the world, and was laid out over 80 years ago by acclaimed garden designer Harold Peto.

Take time to visit the Martello tower, the Grecian temple and Bryce House, home to its original owners. www.garinishisland.ie

Kayak with the Seals

Rent a kayak from the West Cork Sailing Company and kayak with the seals in Adrigole Harbour.

The harbour is a natural inlet overlooked by the Caha mountains and is home to a colony of harbour seals, who can be found resting on nearby rocks or swimming in the harbour.

Instructors are on hand for guidance in launching and paddling techniques.

The nearby Orthorn Island is a sanctuary for nesting seabirds including sea terns and oystercatchers. www.westcorksailing.com

Dining at Island Cottage, Heir Island

For a unique island dining experience, catch the ferry from Cunnamore pier across Roaring Water Bay to Heir Island, and from there it’s a ten minute walk from the pier to Island Cottage, which has been run by John Desmond and Ellmary Fenton for over 30 years.

The couple have a long background in the hospitality industry, and John was a former chef at the Ritz, Paris. Dinner is by booking only and it’s a set-menu.

The couple also run a cookery school from Island Cottage. www.islandcottage.com

A family day at Lagoon Floating Waterpark

The Lagoon Activity Centre is perfect for a family day out, children can have hours of fun on the inflatable water park, try pedal boating, or for older children there’s kayaking and paddle boarding.

Besides the variety of water activities, take time out to sit and enjoy the scenery, or grab a coffee and a bite to eat in the centre’s outdoor dining area Jack’s Shack. www.lagoonactivitycentre.ie

Snorkelling with Ocean Addicts

Take a look at the West Cork coastline from a different perspective!

Ocean Addicts based in Kinsale offer a full range of divers courses from basic snorkelling to professional PADI.

For those who are happier to stay nearer to the surface, their guided snorkelling cruises off Kinsale are the perfect way to spend a West Cork summer’s day. www.oceanaddicts.ie

Night Kayaking on Lough Hyne

Lough Hyne is a salt water lake, a 20 minute drive from Skibbereen and is Ireland’s first marine reserve.

The 2.5 hour night kayaking tour starts an hour before darkness and as you glide out onto the lake there’s the glow of bioluminescence, the sounds of seabirds coming home to roost for the night, and the chance to view the moon and stars over the lake. www.atlanticseakayaking.com