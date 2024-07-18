West Cork's beautiful beaches

YOU don’t have to travel too far to find a gem of a beach in West Cork – whether it’s a cute cove, a family-friendly strand or a spot with surf-suitable waves. Here are some treasures that should definitely be on this summer’s bucket (and spade) list to visit!

Duneen Beach

Around 15 minutes from Clonakilty (near Dunmore House Hotel) you’ll find small and secluded, but most utterly seductive, Duneen Beach.

What it lacks in size, it makes up for in charm.

This is a really a safe swimming spot, ideal to enjoy a family day out, or just to take a moment and chill on a summer’s evening to enjoy gorgeous views over Clonakilty Bay.

Ballyrisode

Lots of people will argue (and quite convincingly too!) that this is one of the country’s best beaches.

Located around 10km beyond Schull near Toormore, it’s family-friendly and pretty much ticks all the boxes.

The only slight drawback is that parking can be tricky so engage those nerves of steel.

Staying in the area, Cadogan’s Strand on the left on the way into Schull is another great spot for families with a picnic area and a slipway for launching kayaks.

For those who like a little more privacy, there are also lots of small coves along the shorefront walk from Schull pier out along Colla Road.

Galley Cove

Crookhaven is always worth a visit in the summer, as is the sublime Galley Cove located 1.5km outside of the village (and around the corner from Barleycove) on the majestic Brow Head, the most southernmost point of the Irish mainland.

The beach is only a quarter of a kilometre long, but it’s perfect for swimming and is famed for recreational activities, snorkelling in particular.

Nearby, is the just as lovely Whites Strand.

Ballydonegan Beach

Located at Allihies on the Beara Peninsula, about 12km from Castletownbere, this beach is about as rugged and remote as you’ll find in West Cork ... but that doesn’t mean it isn’t popular as its beauty is known far and wide.

The sand is famed for being a unique silvery white from the quartz swept down from the copper mines in Allihies, and it’s also a popular fishing spot.

An added bonus is that there are public toilets nearby.

Dunworley

This is a stunning beach around 15km from Clonakilty with crystal clear waters, and views for miles.

Parking can be at a premium on weekends and warm days so best to arrive early. Access is either by slip-way or rocks (for the more daring) making it potentially tricky for some, but it’s definitely worth the effort.

There’s lots of little nooks and crannies on the strand to set up base, and quite often there’s decent waves for body boarders to have plenty of fun.

For the younger ones, there’s rock pools and caves to explore, as well as plenty of sand to play on.

The tide comes in fully, and then it definitely becomes a spot more suited to experienced swimmers, but there are picnic tables on a grassy area above the beach where you can decamp to.

For those who prefer a more kid-friendly spot, Maloney’s beach is just a few minutes’ drive away.

Silver Strand, Sherkin

No summer is complete without a trip to Sherkin Island, which is worth visiting for the stunning Silver Strand alone.

The island has three beaches but Silver Stand is probably the most epic.

The walk from the ferry takes around 30 minutes (depending on the age of the walkers!) but it’s most definitely worth every step for the Atlantic views across to Cape Clear and crystal clear waters.

This beach has a special vibe that has people returning again and again. Once you visit you’ll know why.