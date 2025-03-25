Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include Daffodil Day, a choral and organ concert, ladies' night, a mucky boots event for kids and the Ballinacarriga tractor run.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Irish Cancer Society: Daffodil Day - Friday, March 28th

Every Spring, on Daffodil Day, Ireland turns yellow as people stand together against cancer – to bring hope, provide support and drive progress.

This Daffodil Day, they are urging people to stand with cancer patients and survivors and to go all in against cancer.

Spring Flowers Choral and Organ Concert - Friday, March 28th

Join the Clonakilty Voices, Glaslinn Choir and Valley Voices alongside Antoinette Baker (Organ) for their Spring Flowers concert on Friday, March 28th at St Fachtna's Cathedral in Rosscarbery at 8.15pm.

The retiring collection goes towards the Irish Cancer Society and St Vincent de Paul.

Ladies' Night - Saturday, March 29th

The Scoil Mhuire Parent's Association presents Ladies' Night in the Schull Harbour Hotel on Saturday, March 29th.

Tickets are €35 and include a complimentary drink on arrival.

Followed by 80s/90s disco with DJ Billy Fla.

Mucky Boots March/April by Humannature - Saturday, March 29th

There are still a few places available for this event suitable for 6-12 year olds at The Hollies in Enniskeane.

Book your place by emailing [email protected] or texting 086 0720229.

Ballinacarriga Tractor Run - Sunday, March 30th

Don't miss out on the Ballinacarriga Tractor Run which takes place on Sunday, March 30th.