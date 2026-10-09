Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

Looking for a calming and self-restoring weekend in West Cork? Or maybe you’ve just had a rough week at work and want to treat yourself to a few days of peace and restoration? If so, then these six events plotted around West Cork this coming weekend are just for you.

This article was written by Saoirse Cronin and Issy Murphy who are Transition Year students on work placement with The Southern Star this week.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

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Raja Quartet Bantry – Friday 9th October

To start your weekend off right we recommend you head to the Raja Quartet concert at 8pm for a night of culture and classical music in Bantry Bay town.

The combination of soft strings and expansive seaside acts as a great kickstart to your relaxing weekend.

To book, ring +353 27 52788 or go to West Cork Music’s Facebook page.

The Badger Sauna – Friday 9th October

For a restoring Saturday evening, a soak or a scrub in The Badger Sauna could be just what you need.

The seaweed saunas are crafted just for your enjoyment, and range of seaweed scrubs, saunas and facemasks awaits you.

An experience moulded by our local coast and gifted to you. If this is something you would be interested in, then more information is available on The Badger Sauna Facebook page.

Lip Sync Fundraiser/80s & 90s Fancy Dress - Cianos Kilbrittain – Saturday 10 th October Raising money for Kilbrittain GAA, this fun-filled night includes a raffle, prizes for best dressed individual/group, iconic 80s/90s music all night and finger food. There is a €10 entry fee to support the GAA club.

Storytelling Evening – Cox’s Hall, Dunmanway – Saturday 10 th October 7-9pm

Join Paddy Doyle for a free evening full of storytelling, poetry reading, singing and cuardíocht.

Paddy will tell us about his experience with hope, grief, anxiety, belonging and much more.

Doors open at 6.30pm, show starts at 7pm.

Teas and coffees will be available after.

For more info or to book your free seat, visit the link here.

Kinsale Truck & Tractor Run – Sunday 11 th October

Fundraising for Epilepsy Ireland and Kinsale AFC, the tractor run takes place this Sunday with prizes for raffle winners, best truck and best tractor

Registration begins at 11am with entry costing €20. The event starts at 1pm

Bird watching at Mizen Head – Sunday 11 th October

Then, to finish off your weekend we invite you to ‘touch-grass’ with Birdwatch Ireland and have a lovely day out at our own Mizen Head on Sunday 11th October to wish farewell to our flocks on their trips home for the winter.

The perfect way to step away from all the buzz and hubbub of our screen filled lives and a wonderful way to bring yourself back down to earth.

An optimal finish to your healing weekend.