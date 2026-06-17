It's set to be a weekend of festivals here in West Cork!

This weekend's events include a maritime and folk festival, a pirate festival, a 10km road race, a maritime history festival and a celebration of Reggae.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

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The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

Fastnet Maritime and Folk Festival - June 19th to June 21st

The Fastnet Maritime and Folk Festival is an international festival based in the picturesque village of Ballydehob.

Events include sea songs, shanties, a song writing competition, craft stalls, music in the pubs and a Fundraising Concert in the Ballydehob Community Hall.

Performers at the festival include Enda McCabe, Graham O'Callaghan, Damien Barber and Brian Peters.

Most events are free except the Fundraising Concert on Saturday June 20th, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Baltimore Pirate Festival - June 19th to June 21st

The Baltimore Pirate Festival is an annual summer event in West Cork, Ireland, celebrating the village’s notorious maritime history and the infamous 1631 Sack of Baltimore.

Events include live music, a pirate parade, a historical walk, and much much more.

See the full list of events below.

Bere Island Military Festival - Saturday June 20th and Sunday June 21st

The annual event in the Drill Hall, Rerrin, now in its fourth year, features an exhibition on the island’s military heritage and talks from a number of military experts.

The island’s military links continues to this day with the Irish Defence Forces who use the former Fort Berehaven as a training base.

The festival will feature an exhibition of military photographs and artefacts along with talks from military experts including Ted O’Sullivan, Noelle Grothier, Dr Rory Finnegan, Owen Foley, Tom O’Neill and Barry Hanley.

For the full schedule see www.bereisland.heritagecork.org

Dunmanway 10K Road Race - Sunday 2st June

Dunmanway's annual 10km road race/walk takes place this Sunday, starting from the Doheny GAA pitch.

Walkers set off at 9am, and runners will began at 10am.

Entry costs €29 and can be purchased here.

West Cork Reggae Fest - Sunday 21st June

Following last year’s incredible debut, West Cork Reggae Fest returns to Connollys of Leap for Volume 2 with a full outdoor celebration of reggae culture, sound system energy and live performance.

Curated by Etéreo Sounds, this is a carefully built lineup designed for deep grooves, conscious vibrations and serious dancefloor movement from start to finish.

The event takes place from 3pm to 11pm and tickets are €26.50. They can be purchased here.