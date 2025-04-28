Five things to see and do in West Cork this Bank Holiday weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include the Ballydehob Jazz Festival, Ballineen's 5k fun run & walk, a coffee morning in Union Hall, Drimoleague Community Choir's Dawn Chorus, and a tractor/truck and car run.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this Bank Holiday weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Ballydehob Jazz Festival - Friday, May 02nd - Monday, May 05th

You do not want to miss the Ballydehob Jazz Festival which takes place over the May bank holiday weekend.

There are plenty of acts and events taking place all around the Ballydehob area.

Visit their website here to book tickets and check out the acts.

Ballineen Foróige 5k fun run & walk - Saturday, May 03rd

Ballineen Foróige are hosting a 5k fun run & walk on Saturay, May 03rd which kicks off at 11am at Beda hall.

Registration is at 10.30am.

It is €10 per adult, €5 per child and a family of 4 is €20.

All proceeds go to the B.E.D.A Station House Restoration Fund.

Union Hall Coffee Morning - Sunday, May 04th

Union Hall Foróige club are hosting a coffee morning and cake sale at 11am on Sunday, May 04th in the Union Hall Community Hall.

All proceeds go to the Castlehaven and Myross Active Retired Group & West Cork Cancer Connect.

Drimoleague Community Choir - Dawn Chorus - Sunday, May 04th

Come and celebrate the dawn chorus with the Drimoleague Community Choir at 8.30am on Sunday, May 04th at the Old Station Car Park in Drimoleague.

Tractor / Truck & Car Run - Monday, May 05th

Don't miss the Tractor / Truck & Car run taking place at The Fish Basket with sign-on from 10am and starts at 12pm.

Complimentary breakfast bap, coffee and tea on the day to all participants.

In support of Cancer Connect and West Cork Jesters.