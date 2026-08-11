Youth exchange on Cape Clear Island

YOUNG visitors to Cape Clear Island recently took part in a very special exchange programme.

The intercultural event, entitled Building Walls – Breaking Walls, was devised by Viv Sadd, a Welshman, and Oliver Schneitter, who is from Switzerland.

The two men were inspired to establish the programme after they met at an EU course for professional youth workers.

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For six weeks, every summer for the last 10 summers, they have held these special intercultural exchanges in Switzerland, Southern Italy and on Cape Clear Island.

The programme is part-funded by the EU Erasmus + Fund and the Swiss Government and, this year, it attracted participants from Israel, Palestine, Italy, Switzerland and Ireland.

Both men bring a lot to the project: Viv Sadd, who has lived in Ireland for more than 30 years, is a coordinator with the Mahon, Community Development Project.

He is no stranger to the ethno-political intricacies of Ireland, having worked on cross community youth outreach in Belfast. Meanwhile, youth worker, Oliver Schneitter gained similar experience working in the divided City of Jerusalem.

With Viv’s intercultural experience and Oliver’s more environment-orientated approach, they devised a rather unique approach to peace building.

They host their camps in areas where dry stone walling is still practised. Over the seven weeks, the participants learn the intricacies of this heritage craft, and they also learn to work together.

Through collaboration, they to break down barriers, myths and stereotypes and develop trust, friendship and understanding.

Other elements of the program include workshops, cultural evenings, excursions such as kayaking and fishing and on Cape Clear Island, the grand finale is always an evening of music and concert in the Club, which locals swear is better than the Eurovision.