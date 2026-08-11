Out and About in West Cork

Enjoying the Teddy Bears' Picnic during the 50th anniversary Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival in Courtmacsherry were (left to right): Sadie Nash, Lily Mehigan and Pippa Nash, all from Bandon . Photo: Martin Walsh.
Ryan Scully and Emer Dennis-McAleavy at the Skibbereen Commuity School Debs Ball in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
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Alla & Martin O'Brien with their New Foundland/ St.Bernard called Rocky, Carrigaline, at the Roberts Cove Vintage Festival, 2nd August 2026. Photo Siobhán Russell
Pictured enjoying the mussel festival at Whiddy Island are Luanda; Laura; Thomas; Caoimhe & Neassa Keavney from the Mealagh Valley. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Drinagh Rangers AFC hosted an FAI football camp this week, with kids aged from 6 to 14 years taking part. Having fun at the camp were Charlie O'Sullivan and Leah Beamish from Drimoleague. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Bantry Market was thronged with people today making the most of the August Bank Holiday. All smiles at the market were Caoilfhionn Long; Jessica Moore and Elizabeth Creedon from Ballylickey. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Ladies Day took place at Ballabuidhe Races today, with ladies dressing up for the occasion. Dressed up for the occasion were Mary Carroll and Mary Deane from Dunmanway. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured attending the Rosscarbery Debs making a stop at the Shambles Bandon is Ellie Humston. Pic Donie Hurley
Ciara Delaney, Dreeny and Roberty McCarthy, Derryleigh, Skibbereen enjoying the Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Anne Sinclair, Christina Kelly of Reen Farm, Noreen Lehane and Carmel McKenna at the remembrance and reflection ceremony held at Reen Farm for those who died during the Great Famine. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Melissa O’Gorman and Heather O'Donovan from Kinsale pictured in the sun at the RNLI Raft Race during the August Bank Holiday Regatta.
Picture. John Allen
Regatta Volunteer Tim O'Donovan and Teddy McNamara, President Kinsale Regatta pictured at the annual Kinsale Tri Club 5 Mile Race during the August Bank Holiday Regatta.
Picture. John Allen
Caelinn Coomey, Ballincoursey (left) and Lara Foley, Timoleague took part in the swiming races at the Courtmacsherry Regatta. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Whiddy Island hosted a mussel festival on Saturday last, which attracted a large crowd of visitors to the island, situated a ten minute ferry journey from Bantry. Festival attendees were treated to free mussels and live music, with two bars open for drinks. Pictured with Irish professional rugby union player Tadhg Furlong who plays for Leinster, the Ireland national team and the British & Irish Lions are Darragh & Leanne O'Sullivan from Bantry. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Drinagh Rangers AFC hosted an FAI football camp this week, with kids aged from 6 to 14 years taking part. Showing off his ball skills was Sam Kingston from Dunmanway. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Bantry Market was thronged with people making the most of the August Bank Holiday. Chilling out at the market was Martin Mongans from Bantry. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Ladies Day took place at Ballabuidhe Races, with ladies dressing up for the occasion. Dressed up for the occasion were Maura; Darragh; Liam & Ruth McCarthy from Dunmanway. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured at the Ahiohill Vintage Day 2026 Winners of the National Angus Competetion from Sacred Heart Convent are Ellen O'Neill and Lucy Kirby.
Pictured attending the Rosscarbery Debs making a stop at the Shambles Bandon are Orlaith Hickey and Ronan Hayes Pic Donie Hurley
At the Bandon GAA lotto cheque presentation were (from left) Phil Murphy (chairperson, Bandon GAA), David Lehane (winner), Annie Lehane and Niall Morrissey (lotto co-ordinator, Bandon GAA)
The Caha Centre organised an outing for the Tuosist Community Group to a local cheese producer followed by lunch in Helen's Bar.
Aisling O'Donnell, Barrakilla, Ardgroom was crowned a Mini Mary at the 59th International Mary from Dungloe festival last week in County Donegal. Aisling was paired with North-East England’s Mary-Molly Russell.
James Long (Inniscarra) pipping Killian Conner (Bantry) at the last mark.
Winner Andrew Kingston, ILCA 7, on a roll tack.
Members of Bantry Historical and Archaeological Society enjoyed a recent outing to Caheragh under the expert guidance of Dr Colum Hourihane. A number of places of interest were visited ranging from Megalithic stones to the original location of the first settlement and monastic site, and from the old graveyard to modern memorials, on what was a most successful and enjoyable excursion
The Ballinascarthy camogie team at the bonding padel morning in Cork. Back: Rachel Buttimer, Ciara Heverin, Sinéad McCarthy, Michelle O'Driscoll, Kaela O'Driscoll, Katelyn O'Neill, Annie Condon, Rachel Cahalane, Lisa McCarthy and Ella Cahalane. Front: Emily Walsh, Síofra Pattwell, Orlaith Dee, Aoibhín Ryan, Moira Barrett and Clara Crowley.
A happy bunch from Courceys Athletic Club at the Kinsale 5 Mile Race. From left: Tricia Collins, Sinead O'Keefe, Therese Nield, Sean Nyhan, Helen O'Donovan and Cora Hayes.
Róisín Breathnach, daughter of Máire and Dáithí Breathnach from Tracton, who will represent Comhaltas na Dúglaise at the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Belfast, competing in the Comhrá Gaeilge competition.
Couples availing of open air dancing with a scenic view at the opening of the Kilbrittain Festival.
Clonakilty Men’s Shed members at Baltimore Harbour on their return from an enjoyable day out to Cape Clear.
Clonakilty Tidy Towns members at last Saturday’s annual street collection which was held to support the very important voluntary work they carry out throughout the year.
Horizons coffee day organiser Anne McCullagh presenting a cheque for €5,780 at Teach Cairde, Clonakilty, to Jane Duane, Trish O’Donovan and residents. The funds were raised at Anne’s recent coffee day.
Ava Sexton (left) from Courtmacsherry with her friends Holly Barrett and Caoimhe White, both from Ring, met at the Parklet in Kent Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty's Kevin and Eimear O'Regan (left) with friends Margaux Taveau, Paris and Reenascreena native Donal Dignam enjoying a chat in Kennedy Park. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Katriona O'Sullivan, Ring, with her children Harry and Lily out and about in Rossa Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
James and Ger O'Donovan from Clonakilty took part in the fancy dress parade at the 50th anniversary Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Juliette Egan and her mum Louise enjoying the teddy bears' picnic during the 50th anniversary Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Noreen Murphy and Vincent O'Sullivan from Innishannon enjoying the mussel festival which was held last Saturday on Whiddy Island. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The 19th Ted's Opel Vauxhall Run will take place on Saturday August 8th.
Sisters Hannah O'Donovan (left) and Gracie O'Sullivan from Ballinhassig in Kennedy Gardens during a visit to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Tracton Athletic Club members who took part in the Kinsale Five Mile Regatta Road Race last Friday.
Adeline Walsh from Timoleague won the U8 girls race at the street races during the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Kilbrittain/Timoleague girls in jubilant mood with the summer cup after their victory over Midleton. From left: Hannah Twomey, Hannah Sexton, Laura Sexton, Ellen Sexton, Kaitlyn Dineen, Lorraine Dineen, Cliodhna Keohane and Sinead Walsh.
Eileen Barrett, winner of the Best Dressed Lady at Ballabuidhe Races Ladies Day, with Cllr Daniel Sexton (chair, Western Division), Ladies Day judge Erica Coakley and Cllr Deirdre Kelly. Eileen was the first recipient of the Cllr Joe Carroll Perpetual Cup, which was presented by Cllr Kelly in honour of the late Joe Carroll and in recognition of his longstanding support and love of Ballabuidhe.
Members of the Dunmanway Events Committee at Ballabuidhe Races Ladies Day were Andrew Healy, Cllr Deirdre Kelly and Nadine Fraser O’Donovan.
Having fun at Ladies Day were Lucy Cahalane, Deirdre Hurley, Millie Collins (winner of Best Dressed Girl), Emily Cahalane and Riona Collins.
Attending Ladies Day were Michelle O’Mahony, Tracy and Liz Mohan and Liz Walsh.
The Ilen Rovers minor men's team played a second round championship against Killmeen /Kilbree in Rath and won on a scoreline of 4-10 to 0-14. Back: Michael Hurley, Conall Whooley, Donnacha Collins, Matthew Ashe, Aaron O'Driscoll, Matthew Sellars, Kevin Collins, Eoin Hickey, Ciarán Barry, Conor Coakley, Oscar Wycherley and Andrew Connolly. Front: Vincent Keane, Shane Hallihane, Jack Crowley, Shane Murphy, Aodh Whooley, Robbie Walsh, Alex Hedger and Cathal Daly.
Congratulations to Senan Whooley and Liam O’Sullivan, who played with Carbery Cork West last Saturday. They were winners of the Jim Power Tournament in Waterford, beating Cork City in the cup final. Tadhg Ronan was missing due to injury.
West Cork’s Patrick O’Driscoll and Mike Keohane will join Val Weblin as part of Irish transplant team to represent Ireland at the British Transplant Games.
Leap native Val Weblin will represent Ireland at the British Transplant Games.
Yvonne O'Shea, Mohonagh, Skibbereen and her mum Mary on a recent visit to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Anne, Maragaret and Shannon Cahalane, Peter and Martina Buckley, and Emma Horler enjoying the Samhradh-fest sa Ghairdín Bearcháin picnic and get-together last Saturday afternoon in Castletownshend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Eoin O'Donovan, Patrik Balasa and Tom Ardis at the Skibbereen Community School Debs at the West Cork Hotel. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Enjoying the Skibbereen Community School Debs were Franek Lechtanski and Lucy Marten (Baltimore), Holly Brickley (Drimoleague) and Cathal Daly (Baltimore). (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Depicting the Mayo, Kerry and even Cork football scene - one of the prize winners at the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival fancy dress parade. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Eileen Armstrong, Ballylickey and Joan McSweeney, Whiddy Island cooking and serving the mussels and brown bread at the Whiddy Island mussel festival last weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
‘The Pirates’ Vickey Curtin and James Motherway (Ovens) with Gwen Burchell and Grace Lawton (Ballinspittle), who raised over €1,500 for the RNLI, taking part in the RNLI raft race during the August bank holiday regatta. (Photo: John Allen)
Ciara Lynch, Catherine Kilgrow and Ella Larkin from Kinsale at the RNLI raft race during the August bank holiday regatta. (Photo: John Allen)
Leanne and Darragh O'Sullivan with Stephen Harrington, Cáit Twomey and Lauren Harrington, all from Bantry, enjoying the mussel festsival on Whiddy Island. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Darragh O’Regan and Tomas Sexton at The Townhouse O’Ds on their way to Rochestown Park for the Skibb Debs.
Schull Harbour Sailing Club’s Tighey Boy, owned by Tony O’Brien. The skipper and crew all have their eyes on the prize as they race through the Calves Week programme.
Ollie Crowley, Grace O'Brien and Ayda Crowley, all from Schull, enjoying the Bantry Market over the August bank holiday weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)