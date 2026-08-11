LETTERS TO THE EDITOR : Ferry decision undermining our export sector

EDITOR – Brittany Ferries’ decision to stop transporting calves to mainland Europe significantly undermines not just the calf export industry but Irish agriculture in general. The Agriculture Minister must be prepared to step in if the market fails to respond.

This is a disaster for the calf export industry which supports the wider dairy sector in Ireland. It will also have major implications for the wider agriculture sector in addition.

The economics are quite clear. Live animal exports from Ireland were valued at an estimated €480 million in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 40%.

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Of course, the dairy to beef scheme and enhanced AI breeding can reduce the number of calves needing to be exported; however, there will always be a requirement to access the markets on mainland Europe.

Unless another operator enters the transport market, it will be next to impossible to maintain the same level of exports.

This will mean two things: more animals remaining on the island, thereby increasing Ireland’s emissions and potential animal welfare issues as Irish farms are not designed to house this number of young animals.

The Minister for Agriculture must be prepared to intervene if the market fails to respond appropriately. Too many livelihoods are at stake

There is a hostility to animal transport growing across the European Union. The 2005 Animal Transport Regulation is currently being reviewed but I do believe it is taking too long.

Ireland must show leadership, and if necessary, voluntarily improve its own rules while the rest of the European Union catches up. It’s too important a sector to not be proactive in finding new ways of getting these animals off our island.

Billy Kelleher

MEP

Banking on a future with a face-to-face service

EDITOR – I was glad to see that lots of banks around our area are still open and doing their business properly face-to-face. In a world where it’s all online forms, QR codes and PIN numbers there’s a great comfort in being able to call in locally and deal with experienced staff who know the run of the place and can sort things out there and then.

A branch and friendly staff make all the difference when you’ve got a query about a payment, need help with a mortgage issue or just want advice without a long-winded phone call.

I’m hearing rumours that more bank branches may close across the country. It would mean even more reliance on online services. That won’t suit everyone, especially older people or anyone who isn’t as handy with the internet. Please urge decision-makers to look after the local customer-facing service and keep the skilled staff on the ground for as long as possible.

Ina O’Driscoll

(address with Editor)

College costs spiralling at an alarming rate

EDITOR – The cost of going to college in Cork has risen to over €17,000 according to a new survey. This is well above the national average. Cork remains the second most expensive student city behind Dublin and is €1,345 above the national average.

While our capital city remains the most expensive for accommodation costs, Cork comes second at €725 per month, showing annual rent increases of €334.

More worryingly, Cork has the most expensive grocery basket in the study averaging €270 per month. At what should be one of the most exciting times of their lives, rising living costs are weighing heavily on students’ shoulders, and their families.

Students are paying more for utilities, entertainment, groceries, accommodation and university fees. Before considering education loans, students and parents should explore financial supports like SUSI grants, scholarships, and the Student Assistance Fund first. And remember to claim any tax relief due for tuition fees and rent.

Planning a realistic budget before term begins can also help identify any shortfall early and reduce the need for expensive last-minute borrowing.

Name and address with Editor

Shame on vandals

EDITOR - It really galls me when I hear that the good work Bandon Tidy Towns undertake across the town is being destroyed by vandalism as well as the theft of planters that they themselves have put down to make our town look beautiful and appealing to visitors and locals alike.

They deserve medals for the Trojan work they do all over the town but yet are being rewarded with constant litter in some areas including the Shambles and Bridge Lane. Now they have to put up with these thefts.

A zero-tolerance approach needs to be taken here for any individual disrupting their good work or worse still stealing their planters.

God knows these volunteers put in the hours and are out there most evenings making the town shine.

All they need is respect and your support now more than ever.

Mary Ryan

Bandon