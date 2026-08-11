Plan for 240 Bandon homes appealed

PLANS for a large-scale housing development of 240 homes in Bandon could be overturned after an appeal was lodged against the scheme.

The development, known as Ard Alainn, is up in the air after resident Jacinta Warren lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála. Cork County Council received a total of 21 letters of objection to the original planning application, granted on June 25th.

There have been fears locally about a sharp rise in noise and ‘traffic chaos’ on surrounding roads. There are also concerns about the development’s impact on local infrastructure and services, such as schools, childcare facilities, utilities and drainage.

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In her observation letter to the council, Jacinta Warren said she sold part of the lands in 2005, now earmarked for the scheme, and that certain rights were reserved which were not included in Wayleaf’s application to the council. Ms Warren added that the development seemed to cut across her right of way into her property. She also objected on traffic grounds, saying there were already bottlenecks at Kilbrogan Street and Convent Hill.

‘With another 240 properties I dread to think what the traffic chaos will be like,’ she wrote in her observation letter. ‘There is not the road infrastructure to deal with another 240 families living in this part of town.’ She added it would be very unsafe for children and walkers, with additional noise from at least another 240 cars on the roads.

Among the rights granted to Ms Warren when she sold the land was the building of a two-metre-high block wall with precast capping on top, along with pillars at maximum spacing of 15ft. The wall was to be completed before any of the planned homes were occupied.

Privacy and loss of light and the prospect of subsiding soil at neighbouring properties were also raised as issues of concern.

Bandon resident Eileen Clifford wrote a letter signed by nine other residents, saying: ‘As the site is immediate to our houses and gardens with a sheer drop we would like reassurance that adequate support and infrastructure will be put in place to allay our fears.’ She added that a nearby development had recently caused the collapse of several gardens, also involving sheds.

The Ard Alainn scheme would include a creche, 84 apartments and 156 houses, made up of 29 four-bedroom detached or semi-detached properties and 126 three-bedroom semi-detached or terraced homes, plus a single two-bedroom detached house.

Access is proposed through four entrance points, including two new entrances off the L-2033 local road to serve the west of the development, and from Kilbrogan Street (L-2039) for the eastern and northern areas. A vehicle bridge over an existing watercourse would provide access for 26 homes in the northern part of the development.

Coolfadda residents Denis and Helen Manley highlighted the junction between the L2033 and the L2011 Newcestown Road as a danger blind spot, with added traffic coming from the development of a number of housing estates on the road. Site access was also mentioned by many objecting against Ard Alainn.

Marguerite McQuaid, from Bandon, said: ‘It is insensible that more development can be shoe-horned into this northern quadrant of the town. Even with four exits, a large part of that traffic will converge on Convent Hill, an area that is simply bottlenecked. The intensification of access, congestions and road safety are already, currently at a serious tipping point.’ Ms McQuaid added the heritage area of the town was historic and an area of architectural protection.

Wayleaf B Ltd. was contacted for comment.