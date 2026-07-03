Work begins on Bantry’s new community creche

WORK has started on a €1.5m community creche for Bantry that will provide secure childcare spaces for children aged from six months to five years.

Mary Andrews, the manager of Rainbow Childcare, which is currently operating out of a rented premises at Millbrook in Seskin, confirmed that the project will allow them to triple their childcare services.

The not-for-profit organisation, which was first established in 1999, is on track to have a new purpose-built on a site at Milleencoola that is within a kilometre of the town, in the next nine to 12 months.

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Work on the 66-space community creche and preschool started on June 4th last when West Cork contractor John Paul Keane of MacKee Construction moved on site.

‘At present we can care for 20 children at a time, but with a short lead-in time, we believe there will be demand for all of these places,’ said Mary.

With six full and part-time staff operating Rainbow Childcare 50 weeks a year, demand continues to be high.

‘As a facility that has been in operation for more than a quarter of a century, we have been prudent with our resources and have €300,000 in reserves to help with the project’s development.’

Mary explained that the bulk of the project is underpinned by a €750,000 grant from the Department of Children, Equality and Disability, but the rest will have to be raised through fundraising and securing a loan for the balance.

‘We were delighted last week to accept €12,000 from Joe Keane and Tim Coakley, on behalf of the Bantry Community Fund, which was established in 2022 following the sale of a community property. ‘

Mary said they are also pleased with an offer made by local businesswoman, Aideen O’Brien, who held a coffee morning at Go Tobann, last week as part of their soft launch of their fundraising campaign.