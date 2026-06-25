Woman admits selling cannabis to friends

A JUDGE applied the Probation Act in the case of a 25-year-old painter and decorator from Tragumna for selling cannabis.

Emilia Cooper, of Barryroe, Tragumna, was in court on two charges of possession and one charge for the sale and supply of drugs.

Gardaí from the drugs unit executed a search warrant at her home on January 9th.

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The court heard that €150 worth of cannabis was seized and a further search of her car at The Quay, Bantry, revealed cannabis valued at €50.

Gardaí took a caution memo from Ms Cooper in Bantry and she admitted to selling cannabis.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy said Ms Cooper was in court with her father and was working as a painter and decorator.

She had been adopted and had lost her brother a number of years ago.

‘She felt that she could not function without smoking cannabis,’ Ms McCarthy said, adding that her client had stopped smoking cannabis and felt much better without it.

‘She has a clear head and her appetite has returned,’ added Ms McCarthy. She said Ms Cooper was selling cannabis to a few friends but had not been running a professional operation.

‘She found herself the subject of a warrant,’ said Judge Joanne Carroll.

‘She is 25 and has an awful lot of life to live and she has to choose how she wants to go ahead.’

The judge applied the Probation Act, asked for a probation report and ordered two random drug tests before the next court date on September 22nd.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.