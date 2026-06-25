Road Closure Alert: Rossa Road in Skibbereen to close temporarily for broadband works

Motorists and residents in Skibbereen should prepare for upcoming traffic disruptions next month.

Cork County Council has announced a temporary road closure on Rossa Road (L4254-0) to facilitate essential infrastructure upgrades.

The closure is required to allow for civil works as part of the ongoing National Broadband Ireland Project, aimed at improving high-speed internet connectivity in the area.

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Key details of the closure

Road affected: L4254-0, Rossa Road, Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

Dates: Monday, 13th July 2026 to Friday, 17th July 2026.

Times: Daily from 07:00hrs to 19:00hrs.

Diversions will be signposted for the duration of the works.

Drivers are advised to use the following alternative route:

From Bridge Street (R931) onto Main Street (R595), continue along Market Street (R595), and follow the R595 Baltimore Road until reaching the L4254-0.

Local access to households along Rossa Road will be maintained throughout the closure period.

The closure is being implemented pursuant to Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993 and Article 12 of the Roads Regulations 1994.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time for travel during these days.