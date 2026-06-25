TALKING POINTS: Minors on the march, Rory Twohig from downtown, Cork's strength in depth

REBELS RISING

Cork football is enjoying a memorable 2026 and the story is far from finished. The seniors have grabbed the headlines with impressive victories over Meath, Tyrone and Donegal, but Keith Ricken’s minor side deserves enormous credit too. Add in the U20s recording Cork’s first competitive win over Kerry at any grade since 2023 and the signs are encouraging across the board.

What stands out about this minor team is the quality of their performances. They have beaten Kerry, Meath and Derry on their way to the All-Ireland final and have done so with authority. The goals scored by Tom Whooley and Alex O’Herlihy against Derry were examples of a team playing with confidence and purpose. Cork football has real momentum right now and supporters will travel to the final against Tyrone with genuine belief.

ADVERTISEMENT

TERRIFIC TWOHIG

Goalkeeper Rory Twohig continues to underline his importance to this Cork side. After hitting 0-9 against Meath in the quarter-final, the Kilmeen player followed up with another excellent display against Derry, scoring 0-5, all before half-time.

His outstanding two-point free from near the sideline was the only two-pointer of the game and highlighted the quality he brings to the team. Twohig is now Cork’s leading scorer with 0-22 and has become a huge weapon for the Rebels.

Long-range accuracy is a rare commodity at minor level, making his contribution even more valuable. It is easy to see why comparisons are being made with players who have attracted interest beyond Gaelic football. There is no doubt that Twohig has a bright future ahead of him.

PANEL GAME

One statistic from Cork’s run to the final says plenty about the strength of the squad. Following the semi-final win over Derry, Keith Ricken revealed that 31 players have now featured in this year’s championship campaign.

Clonakilty’s Fionn O’Donovan became the latest player to get game time, while substitutes Alex O’Herlihy and Skibbereen’s Kevin O’Donovan both made important contributions on the scoreboard. Even injuries to Riley O’Donovan and Colm O’Riordan have failed to slow Cork’s progress.

The competition for places throughout the panel is fierce and that is often the hallmark of successful teams. Every player appears ready when called upon and that reflects well on the work of Ricken and Maurice Moore. Cork look like a squad rather than just a team and that depth could prove crucial in the final.

ELECTRIFYING WHOOLEY

Tom Whooley produced a man-of-the-match display against Derry and showed why he has become one of Cork’s most dangerous forwards. The Clonakilty player finished with 1-2 from play and was a constant threat throughout.

His rise has not happened overnight. Whooley impressed with Clonakilty Community College in the Corn Uí Mhuirí and Simcox Cup competitions, while also excelling in soccer with the West Cork Academy at the Kennedy Cup. He even represented the Republic of Ireland international schoolboys at the 2023 Celtic Cup.

Those experiences are now paying dividends. His movement, pace and finishing ability make him a difficult player to contain and Cork will be hoping for another big performance in the final.

DEFENSIVE DETERMINATION

Cork’s attack has attracted plenty of attention, but their defensive resolve against Derry was equally impressive. Losing Aaron O’Sullivan to injury at half-time was a significant setback, especially with Gabriel Oronsaye already unavailable.

The Rebels adapted superbly. Derry managed just 0-5 after the break as Cork tightened their grip on the game. Éanna Lynch slotted into the full-back role with ease, while Conor Downing continued to provide energy from centre-back without neglecting his defensive duties.

The versatility within the defence is a major strength. Cork’s players seem comfortable operating in different positions and their awareness off the ball is excellent. It is another reason why this group has developed into genuine All-Ireland contenders.