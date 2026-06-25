Cork boss hails ‘top-class’ second-half display as Rebels roar into All-Ireland minor football final

Cork 2-19

Derry 2-8

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

KEITH Ricken hailed Cork’s second-half performance as ‘top class’ after the young Rebels powered into the All-Ireland minor football final.

While Cork led 0-11 to 2-3 at half time of their semi-final against Derry in Parnell Park, they trailed by one in the early stages of the second half.

But then Cork turned on the style to secure a final spot against Tyrone.

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From the 37th minute until the end, the relentless Rebels outscored Derry by 2-8 to 0-2.

After a disallowed goal at the end of the opening half when Darragh O’Sullivan was penalised for a square ball, Cork’s heads could have dropped.

But there is something special about this minor group, and they emphasised their class to win comfortably.

‘I’m delighted with their attitude. We did a lot of good things in the first half but we spoke about certain things we wouldn’t do,’ Cork boss Keith Ricken explained.

‘For the first 15 or 20 minutes, we left them right down the middle. It was like Moses going across the sea. We had to be careful of that. We gave them kick-outs when we shouldn’t have.

‘Going in at half time, we do the same thing as always. We have a chat before we go off the field and then we go in. The stat board goes up. There is no need for me to give a team talk. They know themselves.

‘They’re a great bunch. Not because they are winning matches but because they go to solve their problems. They want to take ownership of it. In 2026, they talk about the snowflake generation but in 15 or 20 years’ time, I’d love to see what these fellas do with their lives.

‘They’ll be leaders in whatever businesses they go to, whatever company, where they are teaching or whatever they do.’

The crucial scores in the second half were the goals that put daylight between the teams.

Bang. First, after 41 minutes, Clonakilty’s Tom Whooley made a surging run after receiving a pass from Donal Herlihy and placed it to the net to make it 1-12 to 2-6.

Boom. Another three-pointer from Alex O’Herlihy following great play by Whooley and Eoghan Ahern put the icing on the cake on 55 minutes, pushing Cork ahead by 2-16 to 2-7.

‘The second-half performance was top class. We won the breaks and won the midfield,’ Ricken said.

‘With six minutes gone in the second half, we were a point down. We had a goal disallowed at the end of the first half. We had a few things going on. Missed goal chances. It’s easy for young fellas to get a fright. They didn’t and I was happy with that,’ Ricken said.

‘The further on you go, the more pressure is on you. They have put in some great performances this year. The game down in Kerry. The game up in Clare. A fantastic performance against Waterford. We played great matches during the league as well.

‘You have little flashes of it all the time but when things go wrong in an All-Ireland semi-final, that’s when people remember you. That’s the performances they remember. We’re in the final now and we have to try and do that all over again. It starts afresh.’

The Leesiders started well with Joe Miskella, goalkeeper Rory Twohig and Ben Hegarty on target but two Derry goals through Conor O’Kane and Rocco Devlin presented Cork with a tough task.

The Munster champions settled and Herlihy, O’Sullivan and a Twohig two-pointer gave them a 0-9 to 2-1 cushion on 25 minutes.

Ahern and Whooley traded scores with Don Mulholland and Tomas Devlin to leave Cork two in front at the short whistle.

The Oak Leafers did take the lead on 37 minutes as Mulholland, Neil McDermott and Tadhg Bradley split the posts but Cork took control from there, with Whooley’s goal giving Cork an advantage they kept until the end.

The Clonakilty player’s performance was a highlight from a great day.

‘Tom is a top-class young fella and a great leader. It’s not just that he can do that but more importantly, he was winning balls when some weren’t meant to be won. He got out in front. He was pushed off it. He was knocked over, probably fouled a few times. Yet, he kept at it. If you were rewarding effort then that goal was a reward,’ Ricken acknowledged.

‘When he got the goal, he didn’t sit back on his laurels. That’s Tom. He’ll work for the team. Very committed guy but very team-orientated. A good lad.’

Scorers

Cork: Rory Twohig 0-5 (2 45, 1f, 1 2ptf); Tom Whooley 1-2; Eoghan Ahern 0-4 (3f); Alex O’Herlihy 1-0; Joe Miskella, Ben Hegarty (1f), Kevin O’Donovan 0-2 each; Donal Herlihy, Darragh O’Sullivan (m) 0-1 each.

Derry: Don Mulholland, Neil McDermott (2f) 0-3 each; Conor O’Kane, Rocco Devlin 1-0 each; Tomas Devlin, Tadhg Bradley 0-1 each.

Cork: Rory Twohig (Kilmeen); Riain McCormack (Midleton), Aaron O’Sullivan (Glanmire), Conor Garvey (St Finbarr’s); Darragh O’Sullivan (Erin’s Own), Conor Downing (Adrigole), Éanna Lynch (Ballincollig); Kieran O’Shea (Urhan), Conrad Murphy (Barryroe); Eoghan Ahern (Carrigaline), Ben Hegarty (Ballinora), Joe Miskella (captain, Ballincollig); Tom Whooley (Clonakilty), Jacob Barry (Aghinagh), Donal Herlihy (Shamrocks).

Subs: Peadar Kelly (Naomh Abán) for A O’Sullivan (ht, inj); Alex O’Herlihy (St Finbarr’s) for D Herlihy, Kevin O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa) for J Barry (both 43); Fionn O’Donovan (Clonakilty) for D O’Sullivan (47); Donncha O’Mahony (Newcestown) for C Garvey (52, inj).

Derry: Michael Doherty; Dan McEldowney, Conor Sargent, Dara McKaigue; Jarlath McCartney, Connail Campbell, Lorcan Higgins; Gabriel Gormley, Joey Mullan; Conor O’Kane, Don Mulholland (captain), Neil McDermott; Tomás Devlin, Tadhg Bradley, Rocco Devlin.

Subs: Pól McPeake for J McCartney (44); Cormac McGuckin for T Devlin (50); Tadhg Scullion for C Campbell (52); Cahir McDonnell for T Bradley (53); Ultan McCloskey for G Gormley (60).

Referee: Alan Coyne (Westmeath).