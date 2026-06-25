Local Link bus service needs to extend to Skibbereen says councillor

AN urgent review is needed to consider extending the existing Local Link bus service between Skibbereen and Castletownshend, it’s been claimed.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said funding was needed to improve public transport for passengers along the coast.

He suggested taking the Local Link route via Tragumna, the Coast Road, Toe Head and surrounding areas.

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The councillor said a petition had already been signed by around 350 people.

He raised the issue at a recent West Cork Municipal District meeting and called on members to support a letter to be sent to the Department of Transport and the National Transport Authority (NTA).

‘It’s not going to be suitable for every road, but it could go to Tragumna to enhance the beach down there and it could also go to other places along the coast. The issue could be brought up in Dáil Éireann and it’s already been brought up in the Transport Committee,’ said Cllr Sexton who called for more pick-up points along the route.

He added: ‘We’re very thankful for the Local Link and it’s absolutely fantastic. It’s great but we need to change the route slightly. We could have a few more passengers and we could find a solution where more people would use it by promoting public transport.’

The motion received support from Cllrs Deirdre Kelly (FF) and Caroline Cronin (FG) who thanked Cllr Sexton for bringing it up.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) also signalled his support and said he would also recommend a route and timetable change to the Local Link going on Thursdays from Kilcrohane to Bantry via Allihies and Inchigeela so more people could also get the bus to Bantry Market on Fridays.

‘We have two great bus stops in Skibbereen that have been put up recently and we need more money spent on bus services,’ said Cllr Sexton.

Eimear O’Neill, Municipal District Officer, said a letter would be sent to the Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, the Minister of State for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer, and the National Transport Authority (NTA) to request the review of the route Skibbereen to Castletownshend.