Kinsale mum dodges road ban for insurance offence

A KINSALE mum has avoided a driving disqualification after she was caught driving without insurance last year.

Kate Taylor, of 22 The Orchards, Kinsale, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Coholan told the court that at 10.23am on November 12 last he was on mobile patrol at Pier Road in Kinsale when he received an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) alert that the car being driven by Ms Taylor had no insurance.

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He stopped the vehicle and spoke to her, and she admitted she did not have insurance. The NCT on the car had expired also, the court heard.

Her car was seized and she was requested to produce her driving documents at Kinsale Garda Station but failed to do so. The court heard that she has no previous convictions. Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client is the sole carer for her four children is heavily reliant on her car.

“At the time she didn’t have the money to fix it but it’s currently insured and has an NCT [cert]. She works in the tourism industry and is doing the best she can. She is anxious to avoid a disqualification as she needs the car,” said Mr Taaffe.

Judge John King convicted and fined her €300, giving her two months to pay the fine, but he did not disqualify her.

He took into consideration the charge of failing to produce her driving documents.