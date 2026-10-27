Homeless man who stole €100 from takeaway that fed him for free is jailed

A MAN who stole €100 from a Clonakilty restaurant after getting a free meal was sent to prison for nine months.

Edward O’Donoghue (34), of no fixed abode, was before Clonakilty District Court on a theft charge. The court heard that Mr O’Donoghue had entered Layla’s Indian Restaurant on Astna Street, Clonakilty on March 15 last, and received a free takeaway meal from the owner. While the meal was being prepared, Mr O’Donoghue put his hands into the tip jar on the counter several times, taking a total

of €100.

“I was on drugs and alcohol at the time. I can’t remember. I apologise,” said Mr O’Donoghue.

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The defendant has 48 previous convictions for theft, the court heard. He also has 15 convictions for failing to appear at court and 37 bench warrants issued for his arrest, currently serving time in Cork prison.

Judge John King said: “This is a particularly despicable crime. Do you know that? When a man gives you food and you steal from him.” Judge King convicted Mr O’Donoghue and sentenced him to nine months in prison, to run consecutively to the sentence he received at Clonakilty District Court on October 6.

Recognisance in case of an appeal was fixed at €500 his own bond, €300 of which must be cash.

The judge said Mr O’Donoghue would need to give gardaí a residential address before his release from prison and go for daily sign-ons between 9am and 9pm at a garda station to be named on his release.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.